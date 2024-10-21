Business Standard
Apple may introduce a super thin 'iPhone 17 Slim' in 2025: What to expect

Reportedly, Apple will equip the iPhone 17 Slim model with a single rear camera sensor to maintain its thickness, which is expected to be as much as the latest iPad Pro model

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Apple is reportedly planning a significant overhaul of its iPhone lineup with the introduction of an iPhone 17 Slim variant in 2025, featuring a sleek design inspired by the new iPad Pro. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing analyst Jeff Pu, Apple will prioritise form factor with the iPhone Slim over functionality. The report indicates that Apple will compromise on the device’s camera capabilities and display size to achieve a thinner design.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Apple intends to position the Slim variant between the standard and Pro models, likely replacing the “Plus” model in the 2025 iPhone series.

iPhone 17 Series: What to expect

According to the analyst, the iPhone 17 Slim will feature only a single 48MP rear camera sensor, omitting the ultra-wide-angle camera sensor found in the Plus model it is said to replace. The device is also expected to sport a 6.6-inch display, smaller than the current generation iPhone 16 Plus, which features a 6.7-inch panel.

However, Apple could equip the Slim variant with a 24MP front-facing camera sensor, which is expected to be standard across all iPhone 17 models.

In terms of performance, the iPhone 17 Slim is likely to be powered by a new A19 chip, similar to the standard model in the 2025 iPhone series, and will include at least 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence features. The Pro models of the iPhone 17 series are expected to be powered by A19 Pro chips, coupled with 12GB of RAM.
According to the report, Apple is planning to make the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 series narrower, incorporating a new FaceID sensor. The “narrowed Dynamic Island” will reportedly be made possible using a new “metalens” technology for the proximity sensor, significantly reducing the size of the hardware required for FaceID.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

