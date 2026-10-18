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Samsung to tap TSMC technology for Nvidia's custom memory chips: Report

Samsung will reportedly use TSMC's 3-nanometre process for Nvidia's custom HBM base dies, marking its first collaboration with the Taiwanese firm at the HBM manufacturing stage

Samsung Electronics, TSMC, Nvidia, high-bandwidth memory, HBM, NVHBM, memory chips, base dies, SK Hynix, Micron Technology, Seoul Economic Daily
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Reuters Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2026 | 10:25 PM IST
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Samsung Electronics will use TSMC's 3-nanometre process to produce base dies for Nvidia's next-generation custom high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, the Seoul Economic Daily reported on Sunday.
 
The move would mark the first time Samsung has worked with the Taiwanese contract chipmaker at the HBM manufacturing stage, according to the report.
 
Nvidia has asked Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron Technology to use TSMC's process for NVHBM base dies, and sixth-generation DRAM technology for its core dies, the newspaper said, citing industry sources.
 NVHBM, unveiled in August, integrates Nvidia's custom memory controller into the base die and is aimed at standardising implementation across multiple memory suppliers, according to the company.
 Samsung accepted Nvidia's requirements after an internal review but plans to retain its in-house production model for standard HBM and custom products for other customers, the Seoul Economic Daily said.
 It is also assessing whether its own foundry could produce NVHBM base dies if demand exceeds TSMC's capacity, the newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying.
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Topics :Samsung ElectronicsNvidiaSeoul

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First Published: Oct 18 2026 | 10:25 PM IST

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