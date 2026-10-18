Samsung to tap TSMC technology for Nvidia's custom memory chips: Report

Samsung Electronics will use TSMC's 3-nanometre process to produce base dies for Nvidia's next-generation custom high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, the Seoul Economic Daily reported on Sunday.

The move would mark the first time Samsung has worked with the Taiwanese contract chipmaker at the HBM manufacturing stage, according to the report.

Nvidia has asked Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron Technology to use TSMC's process for NVHBM base dies, and sixth-generation DRAM technology for its core dies, the newspaper said, citing industry sources.

NVHBM, unveiled in August, integrates Nvidia's custom memory controller into the base die and is aimed at standardising implementation across multiple memory suppliers, according to the company.