Samsung could be ready to showcase its first tri-fold smartphone at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for July 9. According to a report by Android Authority, the device might feature a unique wing-style unfolding mechanism, distinct from the Huawei Mate XT’s “Z”-shaped tri-fold design. Samsung’s approach is said to centre around a cover display built into the middle panel, with the display folding inward from both sides.

This design concept matches the Flex G prototype previously demonstrated by Samsung Display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022.

Samsung tri-fold smartphone: What to expect

As per Android Authority, Samsung included a new video tutorial in a beta build of its Android 16-based OneUI 8. The tutorial shows how NFC (Near Field Communication) will function on a tri-fold smartphone, further hinting at an imminent reveal. The report suggested that the device may be officially called the Galaxy G Fold.

ALSO READ: 7 years of Galaxy Fold: Samsung's foldable journey and what comes next According to the video, the Galaxy G Fold could include three panels. The left-most rear panel appears to house a triple rear camera set-up in a design reminiscent of current Galaxy Z Fold models. The centre panel will reportedly carry the cover screen, while both hinges will fold inward—mirroring the G-shaped Flex G concept—leaving the rear of the centre panel exposed when folded, so it can function as the outer display. Notably, the report mentions that the two hinges are of different sizes. This asymmetry may help the device fold more cleanly, as equal-sized hinges may not allow for a flat-folding design. A second tutorial within the beta warns users not to fold the camera-side panel first, likely because doing so would prevent the rear panel from lying flat atop the camera bump.