Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 4 redeem codes to win emotes, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a batch of redeem codes for July 4, offering players access to in-game items like exclusive outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and limited-time power-ups.

As these codes are available only for a short duration and have limited redemptions, players should claim them promptly.

Below are the currently active codes along with step-by-step instructions on how to use them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IGN India, active redeem codes for July 4 are:

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

FFYNC9V2FTNN

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is applied successfully, the rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, they are credited to the account instantly.