Tech Wrap July 3: OPPO Reno 14 series, Vivo X Fold5, Google Pixel 6a update

OPPO has unveiled its Reno 14 series in India, which includes the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro models. Both phones come equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and highlight AI-centric functionalities, along with a 50MP main camera. Additionally, the Pad SE tablet has been introduced alongside the new phones, starting at Rs 13,999.

Vivo has announced that it will release two new smartphones in India on July 14—the X Fold 5 and the X200 FE. These devices represent the brand’s latest book-style foldable and the first “FE” version in its X-series lineup. Both feature camera systems developed in collaboration with German optics firm Zeiss.

Google to cut down battery capacity, charging speed of Pixel 6a: Here's why Beginning July 8, Google will roll out an Android 16 update for all Pixel 6a users to address concerns related to battery overheating. As per an update on the Pixel support page, units affected by this issue will experience reduced battery life and slower charging speeds following the mandatory patch. 7 years of Galaxy Fold: Samsung's foldable journey and what comes next Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 9, where the company is expected to introduce its latest foldable phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung was the pioneer in bringing foldable smartphones to Indian consumers in 2019. Although the original device didn’t carry the “Galaxy Z” label, it set the stage for the Galaxy Z Fold series.

Apple to enable FaceTime call nudity filter on iPhones with iOS 26: Report A new privacy feature in Apple’s iOS 26 beta will reportedly enable FaceTime to freeze video calls if nudity is detected. As noted by 9to5Mac, this tool is part of Apple’s Communication Safety suite and is intended to help filter out inappropriate visuals during video calls. Honor Magic V5 edges out rivals to become world's thinnest foldable phone Honor has debuted the Magic V5 foldable smartphone in China, touting it as the slimmest foldable device currently available. The phone measures 8.8mm when folded and just 4.1mm when unfolded, though these dimensions apply only to the Warm White variant. Other color options, including Black, Ivory White, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown, measure 9mm when folded.

Nothing Phone 3 may get Android 16-based Nothing OS 4 update soon: Details During the launch event for Phone 3 and Headphone 1, Nothing CEO Carl Pei hinted at the arrival of Nothing OS 4.0, which is based on Android 16. He said the update is expected to roll out in autumn, likely between September and November. Vivo confirms X200 FE specs: MediaTek D 9300+ chip, 6500mAh battery, more Vivo is preparing to bring its X200 FE to the Indian market. While the official launch date remains unconfirmed, the company has disclosed major specs, including the MediaTek D9300+ processor, camera configuration, and battery size. Already released in places like Taiwan, the device will join Vivo’s X200 and X200 Pro flagships. An Ultra variant is also available but remains exclusive to China.

Rockstar Games drops a surprise Red Dead Online update with 4 new missions In an unexpected move, Rockstar Games has released a new update for Red Dead Online, adding four fresh missions. This came as a surprise after the developer had previously indicated back in 2022 that major updates for the game were unlikely, as its focus shifted toward developing Grand Theft Auto 6. The announcement was made via a blog post on July 1. iPhone 17 series to M5 Macs: Apple has over 15 devices in pipeline for 2025 Apple has already rolled out a variety of new products in 2025, such as the iPhone 16e, M4 MacBook Air, revamped Mac Studio, and updated iPads. However, its roadmap for the year is still extensive, with upcoming releases including the iPhone 17 lineup, Macs and iPads powered by M5 chips, and new Apple Watches and AirPods.

You might be spied on through your bluetooth audio devices, CERT-In warns CERT-In has issued a critical alert for users of Bluetooth-enabled audio devices such as TWS earbuds, headphones, and speakers. The advisory warns that devices using Airoha SoCs are vulnerable to hacking. This flaw could let attackers listen to nearby conversations, control calls, view call logs and contact details, or potentially gain full access to the device. OPPO Reno 14 Pro review: Content creator in me liked it for these reasons The Reno 14 Pro from OPPO impresses with a sleek build, high-resolution screen, and flexible camera setup. It particularly excels in content creation thanks to 4K video capture, telephoto zoom, and built-in editing capabilities. A spacious screen and solid battery life further add to the experience. That said, it isn't optimized for heavy gaming, and the lack of expandable storage may be a drawback for users handling large 4K files. Nonetheless, it’s a great option for visual content creators who prioritize design and performance.