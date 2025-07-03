Rockstar Games drops a surprise Red Dead Online update with 4 new missions

Red Dead Online: What's new
New missions: Details
- Strange tales of the plague: It involves collecting infected corpses in Armadillo while avoiding both contamination and attacks from cultists.
- Strange tales of modern science: It focuses on a scientist’s claims of creating artificial life in Braithwaite Manor, where players must investigate and neutralise the threat.
- Strange tales of the Bayou: It takes place in Lagras, where players are tasked with locating and capturing a creature reportedly lurking in the swamps.
- Strange tales of the wilderness: It requires players to track a missing scientist conducting research in Tall Trees, while also crafting and surviving in the wilderness.
- 3X RDO$ and XP on sample sales with Harriet Davenport for players using nonlethal methods to collect wildlife data.
- 2X RDO$ and XP on wildlife photography and 3X XP on legendary animal sighting missions.
- 2X RDO$ and XP on featured series, which include hardcore versions of standard PvP modes like Plunder and Shootout, rotating weekly through July.
- Logging into the game in July unlocks the Rebellion Poncho.
- Selling samples to Harriet Davenport grants the Fiddlehead Emote.
- Sampling a Legendary Buck unlocks Steel Spectacles, while hunting any Legendary Animal yields the Estevez Gun Belt and Holster.
- July 1–7: Complete Wildlife Photography for the Eberhart Coat.
- July 8–14: Naturalists Rank 15+ receive the Torranca Coat.
- July 15–21: Hunt a Legendary Bear for the Porter Jacket.
- July 22–28: Complete three Role Challenges for the Concho Pants.
- July 29–August 4: Sell two samples to unlock the Manteca Hat.
