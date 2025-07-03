Home / Technology / Tech News / Rockstar Games drops a surprise Red Dead Online update with 4 new missions

Rockstar Games drops a surprise Red Dead Online update with 4 new missions

Red Dead Online gets four paranormal Telegram Missions, triple XP rewards, and limited-time items in a surprise update running until August 4

Red Dead Online new update
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
American video game publisher Rockstar Games has dropped a surprise for Red Dead Online players. Earlier in 2022, Rockstar Games told gamers not to expect any further major updates for Red Dead Online, as the publisher shifted its focus towards Grand Theft Auto 6. On July 1, a blog post was published announcing the surprise update for Red Dead Online. 
 
The update is live now and it introduces a new series of Telegram Missions inspired by supernatural legends, bonus XP opportunities, new rewards, and a limited-time community-designed outfit. These are all available through August 4.

Red Dead Online: What's new

The highlight of this update is the Strange Tales of the West mission set, where players assist in-game character Theodore Levin in investigating paranormal events across the frontier. Players can access them by collecting a letter from Levin at any Post Office or Camp Lockbox, or through the Player Menu. 

New missions: Details

  • Strange tales of the plague: It involves collecting infected corpses in Armadillo while avoiding both contamination and attacks from cultists.
  • Strange tales of modern science: It focuses on a scientist’s claims of creating artificial life in Braithwaite Manor, where players must investigate and neutralise the threat.
  • Strange tales of the Bayou: It takes place in Lagras, where players are tasked with locating and capturing a creature reportedly lurking in the swamps.
  • Strange tales of the wilderness: It requires players to track a missing scientist conducting research in Tall Trees, while also crafting and surviving in the wilderness.
In addition to the new missions, Rockstar is offering 3X Gold, RDO$ (in-game currency), and XP (experience points) for all Telegram Missions, including the newly added ones, until August 4.
There are also event bonuses across different gameplay categories:
  • 3X RDO$ and XP on sample sales with Harriet Davenport for players using nonlethal methods to collect wildlife data.
  • 2X RDO$ and XP on wildlife photography and 3X XP on legendary animal sighting missions.
  • 2X RDO$ and XP on featured series, which include hardcore versions of standard PvP modes like Plunder and Shootout, rotating weekly through July.
Monthly challenges also offer various cosmetic rewards:
  • Logging into the game in July unlocks the Rebellion Poncho.
  • Selling samples to Harriet Davenport grants the Fiddlehead Emote.
  • Sampling a Legendary Buck unlocks Steel Spectacles, while hunting any Legendary Animal yields the Estevez Gun Belt and Holster.
Weekly task-based rewards include:
  • July 1–7: Complete Wildlife Photography for the Eberhart Coat.
  • July 8–14: Naturalists Rank 15+ receive the Torranca Coat.
  • July 15–21: Hunt a Legendary Bear for the Porter Jacket.
  • July 22–28: Complete three Role Challenges for the Concho Pants.
  • July 29–August 4: Sell two samples to unlock the Manteca Hat.
Rockstar Games has added a community-designed outfit by a Reddit user, which is available for free via the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalogue. The outfit includes the Raccoon Hat, Stringham Shirt, Outdoorsman Vest, Buckskin Pants, and Cibola Boots. It has also announced discounts on several in-game items.

What is Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online is the multiplayer mode of Red Dead Redemption 2, offering players an open-world experience set in the American frontier. Users can create custom characters and take on roles like bounty hunter, trader, or naturalist while completing missions and events solo or with others.
 
It features cooperative and competitive gameplay, regular content updates, and a separate progression system from the main game. Players can explore the map, earn in-game rewards, and engage in story missions, free-roam activities, and seasonal events.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

