IN-SPACe transfers 10 ISRO technologies to private sector for space growth

In another key step towards advancing India’s space industrial capabilities, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) facilitated the transfer of ten state-of-the-art technologies developed by ISRO to six Indian industries across the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments.

The technology transfers aim to give private players the opportunity to access the developed technologies available with ISRO, enabling them to use space-related technology for commercial applications in space as well as other sectors. It also seeks to deepen industry participation, enable indigenisation, and reduce dependency on foreign technologies in critical areas of satellite launch, ground station infrastructure, and geospatial applications.

IN-SPACe was constituted in June 2020 following the Central Government’s decision to open up the space sector and enable the participation of the Indian private sector in the gamut of space activities. Since then, around 93 technology transfer agreements have been executed. Space sector reforms were introduced in 2019. The tripartite Technology Transfer Agreements (TTAs) were signed between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the recipient industries, and IN-SPACe at the IN-SPACe headquarters in Ahmedabad. ALSO READ: Shubhanshu Shukla conducts stem cell study on ISS, records digestion video “The transfer of these technologies marks yet another significant step towards empowering the private sector to harness and commercialise space technologies. ISRO has a flourishing repository of R&D in space technologies and it is time we leverage that to the optimum to strengthen India’s space industrial ecosystem, and in that, industry-led innovation will play a key role,” said Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe.

Among the technologies transferred are two advanced inertial sensors—the Laser Gyroscope and the Ceramic Servo Accelerometer—developed by ISRO’s Inertial Systems Unit, for potential use in satellite launch vehicles. These technologies have been transferred to Hyderabad-based Zetatek Technologies, a company with over 25 years of expertise in Inertial Navigation System (INS) testing and calibration. This makes Zetatek the first company from India to acquire such niche technology, which is currently being imported by different sectors. In the midstream segment, three technologies related to ground station operations—S/X/Ka tri-band dual circular polarised monopulse feed, tri-axis antenna control servo system, and Ku/C/L and S Band Cassegrain feed—developed by ISRO have been transferred to Avantel and Jisnu Communications, both Hyderabad-based firms specialising in end-to-end communications solutions for space and defence platforms. These technologies, currently sourced from foreign vendors, will enable self-reliance in critical ground station infrastructure.

“These technologies are vital and currently sourced from foreign suppliers. With this transfer, we are taking a pivotal step towards building indigenous capabilities within India. ISRO, IN-SPACe, and NSIL will collaboratively provide comprehensive handholding support to all the industry players to ensure successful absorption of the technology,” said Rajeev Jyoti, Director, Technical Directorate, IN-SPACe. On the downstream front, two geospatial models developed by SAC/ISRO for pest forewarning and semi-physical crop yield estimation were transferred to Amnex Info Technologies, Ahmedabad, to be deployed in agricultural decision-making and crop protection. A compact, multi-parameter, portable bathymetry system developed by NRSC/ISRO has been transferred to Jalkruti Water Solutions, Ahmedabad, to enable UAV-based integration for water resource monitoring.