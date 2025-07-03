Home / Technology / Tech News / IN-SPACe transfers 10 ISRO technologies to private sector for space growth

IN-SPACe transfers 10 ISRO technologies to private sector for space growth

IN-SPACe has transferred 10 cutting-edge ISRO technologies to six Indian companies, spanning upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors, to boost India's space industry capabilities

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre, IN-SPACe
IN-SPACe was constituted in June 2020 following the Central Government’s decision to open up the space sector and enable the participation of the Indian private sector in the gamut of space activities. (Photo: ISRO)
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In another key step towards advancing India’s space industrial capabilities, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) facilitated the transfer of ten state-of-the-art technologies developed by ISRO to six Indian industries across the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments.
 
The technology transfers aim to give private players the opportunity to access the developed technologies available with ISRO, enabling them to use space-related technology for commercial applications in space as well as other sectors. It also seeks to deepen industry participation, enable indigenisation, and reduce dependency on foreign technologies in critical areas of satellite launch, ground station infrastructure, and geospatial applications.
 
IN-SPACe was constituted in June 2020 following the Central Government’s decision to open up the space sector and enable the participation of the Indian private sector in the gamut of space activities. Since then, around 93 technology transfer agreements have been executed. Space sector reforms were introduced in 2019. The tripartite Technology Transfer Agreements (TTAs) were signed between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the recipient industries, and IN-SPACe at the IN-SPACe headquarters in Ahmedabad.
 
“The transfer of these technologies marks yet another significant step towards empowering the private sector to harness and commercialise space technologies. ISRO has a flourishing repository of R&D in space technologies and it is time we leverage that to the optimum to strengthen India’s space industrial ecosystem, and in that, industry-led innovation will play a key role,” said Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe. 
 
Among the technologies transferred are two advanced inertial sensors—the Laser Gyroscope and the Ceramic Servo Accelerometer—developed by ISRO’s Inertial Systems Unit, for potential use in satellite launch vehicles. These technologies have been transferred to Hyderabad-based Zetatek Technologies, a company with over 25 years of expertise in Inertial Navigation System (INS) testing and calibration. This makes Zetatek the first company from India to acquire such niche technology, which is currently being imported by different sectors.
 
In the midstream segment, three technologies related to ground station operations—S/X/Ka tri-band dual circular polarised monopulse feed, tri-axis antenna control servo system, and Ku/C/L and S Band Cassegrain feed—developed by ISRO have been transferred to Avantel and Jisnu Communications, both Hyderabad-based firms specialising in end-to-end communications solutions for space and defence platforms. These technologies, currently sourced from foreign vendors, will enable self-reliance in critical ground station infrastructure.
 
“These technologies are vital and currently sourced from foreign suppliers. With this transfer, we are taking a pivotal step towards building indigenous capabilities within India. ISRO, IN-SPACe, and NSIL will collaboratively provide comprehensive handholding support to all the industry players to ensure successful absorption of the technology,” said Rajeev Jyoti, Director, Technical Directorate, IN-SPACe.
 
On the downstream front, two geospatial models developed by SAC/ISRO for pest forewarning and semi-physical crop yield estimation were transferred to Amnex Info Technologies, Ahmedabad, to be deployed in agricultural decision-making and crop protection. A compact, multi-parameter, portable bathymetry system developed by NRSC/ISRO has been transferred to Jalkruti Water Solutions, Ahmedabad, to enable UAV-based integration for water resource monitoring.
 
Further, VSSC/ISRO’s ceramic-based flame-proof coating technology—originally developed for launch vehicle applications—has been acquired by Ramdev Chemicals, Ahmedabad, for wider industrial applications.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Wrap July 3: OPPO Reno 14 series, Vivo X Fold5, Google Pixel 6a update

7 years of Galaxy Fold: Samsung's foldable journey and what comes next

Rockstar Games drops a surprise Red Dead Online update with 4 new missions

Apple to enable FaceTime call nudity filter on iPhones with iOS 26: Report

Nothing Phone 3 may get Android 16-based Nothing OS 4 update soon: Details

Topics :ISROspace technologysatellite launchprivate sector

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story