Galaxy F36 5G launching on July 19: Samsung reveals pricing, camera specs

Galaxy F36 5G launching on July 19: Samsung reveals pricing, camera specs

Samsung has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy F36 5G smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000 in the Indian market

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G (Image: Samsung India)

Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy F36 5G smartphone in India on July 19. Ahead of the launch, Samsung has revealed key specifications of the smartphone including details of the smartphone’s camera system, and AI-powered features. Samsung has also announced that the upcoming Galaxy F36 5G smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: What to expect

In a press note, Samsung said that the upcoming Galaxy F36 5G smartphone will come equipped with a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor which will support optical image stabilisation (OIS). The smartphone will also offer advanced imaging features such as Nightography, Samsung’s Night Mode feature that optimises images captured in low light scenarios.
 
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G’s microsite has also gone live on the ecommerce platform Flipkart revealing that the smartphone will offer several AI-powered image editing tools such as Object Eraser, Edit Suggestions, and Image Clipper.

As for the design of the smartphone, Samsung said that the F36 5G will offer a sleek design, measuring 7.7mm in thickness. The company also confirmed that the smartphone will be available in three different colours and will feature a “premium leather” finish at the back.
According to the images shared by Samsung on Flipkart, the Galaxy F36 5G will feature a vertically stacked triple rear camera setup and flat side rails, similar to the Galaxy M36 5G. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy F36 5G is also expected to be nearly identical to the Galaxy M36, which launched last month.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 1380
  • RAM: 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 25W wired

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

