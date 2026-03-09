Samsung prepares Meta Ray-Ban rival AI glasses for 2026: What to expect

Samsung has shared a few details about its upcoming smart glasses. According to a report from 9To5Google, Samsung executive Jay Kim spoke about the device in an interview with CNBC and confirmed some features, including a camera placed at “eye level” and support for connecting to a smartphone. Samsung has been working on extended reality (XR) and smart glasses devices for some time.

Samsung has been working with US-based chipmaker Qualcomm and technology company Google to develop a new ecosystem of AI-driven wearable devices. This partnership, which features Qualcomm’s specialised chipsets and Google’s Android XR platform, focuses on combining advanced AI capabilities with seamless smartphone connectivity. The first product from this partnership was the Galaxy XR headset, which went on sale last year in select regions and was based on Google’s Android XR.

Samsung smart glasses: What we know According to a report by 9To5Google, during the interview Kim confirmed a few features that Samsung is planning for its first pair of smart glasses. One of the key elements mentioned is a camera positioned at “eye level”. This could allow the glasses to capture photos or videos from the user’s point of view. Artificial intelligence is also expected to play a role in the experience. As reported, Kim said the AI will be able to understand “where you’re looking at”, which could allow the system to analyse objects or scenes in front of the user and provide relevant information. Samsung has earlier confirmed that its AI glasses will be powered by Gemini AI.

ALSO READ: Anthropic to fight Pentagon in court over supply chain risk label As reported, Kim also said the glasses will connect to a smartphone, suggesting that much of the processing may take place on the phone rather than inside the glasses themselves. Visual data captured by the glasses could be sent to the smartphone, where the AI analyses the scene and provides contextual responses. However, Samsung did not confirm whether the glasses will include a built-in display. When asked about this, Kim reportedly noted that users could rely on other devices, such as smartphones or smartwatches, if they need a screen. This has led to speculation that Samsung could be developing different versions of the glasses, including models with and without a display.

According to the report, the company is aiming to launch its first smart glasses in 2026, marking Samsung’s entry into the growing AI wearables market. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon has also suggested a similar timeline for the device, indicating that development is already underway. ALSO READ: OPPO's book-style foldable 'Find N6' to launch on March 17: What to expect Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses A key rival in the AI glasses segment is Meta, which has already launched its Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses in India. The wearable, developed in partnership with eyewear brand Ray-Ban, offers upgrades such as 3K video recording, improved battery life of up to eight hours and additional design options compared with the first-generation model.