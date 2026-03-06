Friday, March 06, 2026 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anthropic to fight Pentagon in court over supply chain risk label

Anthropic to fight Pentagon in court over supply chain risk label

Earlier Thursday, the Pentagon formally notified Anthropic that the company and its products pose a risk to the US supply chain

Dario Amodei, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Anthropic

We do not believe this action is legally sound, and we see no choice but to challenge it in court: Amodei | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 9:33 AM IST
By Nick Turner
 
Anthropic PBC, threatened with blacklisting by the Defence Department in a dispute over AI safeguards, expects the standoff to lead to a legal battle. 
“We do not believe this action is legally sound, and we see no choice but to challenge it in court,” Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei said in a blog post on Thursday.
 
Earlier Thursday, the Pentagon formally notified Anthropic that the company and its products pose a risk to the US supply chain, a senior defence official told Bloomberg.
 
While the defence official described the determination as “effective immediately,” Anthropic’s Claude AI tools are still being actively used by the US military in operations against Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter.
 
 
In his warning to the firm last Friday, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had outlined a six-month transition period to shift its AI work to other providers.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

