OPPO's book-style foldable 'Find N6' to launch on March 17: What to expect

OPPO will launch the Find N6 on March 17. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed the launch date in its home country, with no word yet on global launch and availability. For context, OPPO has not launched a book-style foldable smartphone in India to date. In India, the company has released two generations of its clamshell-style “Flip” foldables, while its book-style foldables have remained exclusive to other markets or launched by its sister brand OnePlus — the OnePlus Open debuted in 2023.

ALSO READ: Anthropic to fight Pentagon in court over supply chain risk label According to OPPO’s China website, the Find N6 will feature a book-style foldable design and will be available in three colours: Golden Orange, Original Titanium and Deep Black. The official pre-orders page on its Chinese website confirms that the Find N6 will come in three configurations — 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB — with the top variant supporting satellite connectivity. The smartphone will also feature a camera system co-developed with Swedish optics brand Hasselblad, similar to its predecessor.

OPPO Find N6: What to expect

According to a report from GizmoChina, OPPO said that the Find N6 has been designed with a new engineering approach that combines a titanium alloy hinge with a special memory glass layer. Together, these components aim to reduce the crease and maintain a flatter display surface even after prolonged use.

As reported, the hinge structure is said to distribute physical stress more evenly when the phone is folded and unfolded. At the same time, the memory glass helps the display return to a flatter shape once the device is opened. OPPO reportedly claims this approach may help reduce the visibility of the crease compared with earlier foldable phones.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and will be paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The OPPO Find N6 could feature an 8.12-inch inner display and a 6.62-inch cover display. The device may include a battery close to 6,000mAh with fast-charging support. The rear camera system is expected to include a 200MP Samsung HP5 primary sensor, accompanied by a pair of 50MP Samsung JN5 sensors for ultra-wide and periscope telephoto cameras.

ALSO READ: OpenAI's head of robotics resigns over company's deal with Pentagon As per the teaser released, the Find N6 will support a new OPPO AI stylus. The stylus is intended to make writing, note-taking and creative tasks easier on the foldable screen.

OPPO Find N6: Expected specifications