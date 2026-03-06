Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Technology / Tech News / Anthropic to fight Pentagon in court over supply chain risk label

Anthropic to fight Pentagon in court over supply chain risk label

Earlier Thursday, the Pentagon formally notified Anthropic that the company and its products pose a risk to the US supply chain

Dario Amodei, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Anthropic
We do not believe this action is legally sound, and we see no choice but to challenge it in court: Amodei | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 9:33 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
By Nick Turner
 
Anthropic PBC, threatened with blacklisting by the Defence Department in a dispute over AI safeguards, expects the standoff to lead to a legal battle. 
“We do not believe this action is legally sound, and we see no choice but to challenge it in court,” Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei said in a blog post on Thursday.
 
Earlier Thursday, the Pentagon formally notified Anthropic that the company and its products pose a risk to the US supply chain, a senior defence official told Bloomberg.
 
While the defence official described the determination as “effective immediately,” Anthropic’s Claude AI tools are still being actively used by the US military in operations against Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter.
 
In his warning to the firm last Friday, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had outlined a six-month transition period to shift its AI work to other providers.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

NPCI signals identity reboot: Looks to build brand recall beyond platforms

Contractors used to review smart glasses data and content, says Meta

Tech Wrap Mar 5: Nothing Phone 4a series, Realme Narzo Power, ASUS Desktop

Apple's big launch week: iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, more arrive; What's next

OPPO Find X9 series to get Quick Share compatibility with Apple AirDrop

Topics :Artificial intelligenceUS PentagonUS defenceAI Models

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story