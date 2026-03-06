Anthropic to fight Pentagon in court over supply chain risk label

By Nick Turner

Anthropic PBC, threatened with blacklisting by the Defence Department in a dispute over AI safeguards, expects the standoff to lead to a legal battle.

“We do not believe this action is legally sound, and we see no choice but to challenge it in court,” Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei said in a blog post on Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, the Pentagon formally notified Anthropic that the company and its products pose a risk to the US supply chain, a senior defence official told Bloomberg.

While the defence official described the determination as “effective immediately,” Anthropic’s Claude AI tools are still being actively used by the US military in operations against Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter.