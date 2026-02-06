Sanchar Saathi: DoT disconnects 3.9 mn mobile connections over cyber fraud

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 11:28 AM IST
India’s efforts to curb cyber-enabled fraud are increasingly being driven by citizens themselves, according to fresh data shared by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in Parliament. Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said the DoT’s Sanchar Saathi initiative has enabled members of the public to report suspected fraudulent communications through its Chakshu facility, available via a web portal and mobile application.
The volume of reports has grown sharply since the platform’s launch. In 2024, citizens reported more than 2.08 lakh suspected fraud communications. This rose to over half a million in 2025, reflecting wider adoption of the service.
Data shared by the ministry show that impersonation scams, including those posing as police, central agencies or regulators, account for a significant share of complaints. Other frequently reported categories include fake customer-care numbers, KYC and payment-related fraud, online job and lottery offers, malicious links, and sextortion attempts.
Source: DoT
Category
2024
2025
2026
Fake Customer Care Helpline
30969
60985
4519
IVR / Robo Calls
16037
14925
1376
Impersonation as DoT / TRAI
217
15595
809
Impersonation as Police, CBI, Customs, Aadhaar, RBI etc
44865
54639
6675
Impersonation as a relative / friend
258
19564
1201
Investment, Stock Market and Trading
165
29140
2112
KYC and Payment related to Bank / Electricity / Gas / Insurance etc
21281
106483
8325
Malicious link / website
8304
19418
2933
Online job / lottery /gifts/loan offers
23634
58560
4591
Sextortion
10901
21189
1774
Any Other Suspected Fraud
51593
119164
8540
Total
208224
519662
42855
The government emphasised that Chakshu is intended for reporting suspected fraud attempts where no financial loss has yet occurred. Cases involving actual losses are handled separately by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Rather than acting on individual complaints, DoT analyses the aggregated, crowdsourced data to identify misuse of telecom resources. Based on 7.7 lakh citizen inputs, authorities have disconnected 39.43 lakh mobile connections, blacklisted 2.27 lakh mobile handsets and barred 1.31 lakh SMS templates, after providing opportunities for re-verification where required.
To strengthen coordination across sectors, DoT has also established the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP), a secure system for sharing information on suspect numbers and fraud risk indicators. More than 1,200 entities, including central agencies, state police forces, banks, payment service providers, telecom operators and messaging platforms, have been onboarded.
Officials said information shared through the platform has helped prevent more than Rs 1,000 crore in fraud through declined transactions and customer alerts.
Messaging platform WhatsApp has disengaged around 28 lakh accounts linked to numbers flagged through the system.
The ministry said dashboards detailing enforcement action are publicly available on the Sanchar Saathi portal, and emphasised that citizen participation remains central to the government’s strategy to counter cyber fraud and financial scams.