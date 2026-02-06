Vivo to launch V70 series with Zeiss cameras on Feb 19: What to expect

Vivo has announced that its Vivo V70 series smartphones will launch in India on February 19. The lineup will include two models — the Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key specifications of the upcoming devices, including the chips powering the smartphones, battery, and camera details. The V70 series will feature Zeiss-backed camera systems, including a telephoto lens offering up to 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The company said that the Vivo V70 will be available in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow, while the V70 Elite will be offered in Sand Beige, Passion Red, and Authentic Black.

Vivo V70 series: What to expect Vivo has confirmed that the V70 Elite will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the V70 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. Both models will be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. According to the company, the Vivo V70 series smartphones will feature a 6.59-inch flat display design with a metal frame. The phones will use a 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a claimed peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. In terms of cameras, the V70 series will include a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor. Both the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite will feature a 50MP Zeiss telephoto camera using the Sony IMX882 sensor, offering up to 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The smartphones will support 4K video recording at 60fps at zoom levels of up to 3x. On the front, there will be a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo V70 series will also introduce new AI-based tools, including AI Magic Weather, AI Floral Blessing, and an India-specific AI Holi Portrait feature, aimed at making photo editing simpler and more customisable. ALSO READ: Claude vs ChatGPT: Anthropic mocks OpenAI's ad plans at the Super Bowl ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A07 5G with 6,000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs Both devices will come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Vivo V70 smartphones will pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging, along with bypass charging. The company said that the Vivo V70 Elite will use an X-axis linear motor to deliver 4D vibration feedback during gaming and other interactions.