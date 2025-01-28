Business Standard

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella calls himself product of India-US bond

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella calls himself product of India-US bond

He praised the leadership of both nations for their focus on how to use technology to leverage education outcomes

Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Seattle/New York
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he is the product of the bond" that exists between India and the US, as top government officials and American lawmakers lauded the Indian community's contribution during Republic Day commemoration here.

The Consulate General of India in Seattle hosted a special reception on Sunday at the Bell Harbour Conference Centre to commemorate India's 76th Republic Day.

Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson and Nadella were the Guests of Honour at the reception attended by over 500 people from the Indian-American community, according to a press release issued by the Consulate. In a unique first, several members of the US Congress also joined the evening celebrations.

 

Nadella, addressing the gathering, acknowledged that he was a product of the bond that exists between the two countries (India and US).

He praised the leadership of both nations for their focus on how to use technology to leverage education outcomes, health outcomes, public service efficiency, competitiveness and productivity of small businesses, the press release said.

Addressing members of the Indian-American community at the Republic Day reception, Ferguson, the newly elected 24th Governor of Washington State, acknowledged the incredible contribution the Indian society makes not just for India but for the entire world.

He added that as a new Governor of the State of Washington, he looked forward to building on the relationship with the Consulate General of India in Seattle.

In a special recognition to mark the occasion, Washington State Senate in Olympia passed a State Senate Resolution, moved by State Senator Manka Dhingra and supported by Senator Vandana Slatter, welcoming the 76th Republic Day of India and the strong friendship between the people of India and the US.

The Republic Day reception, hosted by the Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta was also attended by a distinguished line-up of top government officials, lawmakers as well as Mayors of ten cities.

Several members of the US Congress who joined the evening celebrations included Rep. Suzan DelBene, Rep. Adam Smith, Rep. Michael Baumgartner, and Rep. Kim Schrier, who welcomed India's achievements as the world's largest democracy.

Other distinguished participants included Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, several Washington State Senators and Representatives.

The Republic Day reception in Seattle showcased several unique exhibits highlighting the cultural diversity of India, including 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) featuring one unique cultural heritage product from each state and union territory of India.

On the occasion, a photo exhibit India through Tim's Eyes' was also organised that displayed some of India's most iconic tourism sites photographed by ace photographer Tim Durkan during a visit to India in September last year.

The reception also featured a specially-curated dance performance showcasing various dance forms of Bharat titled 'Natyam', which was widely applauded by the gathering.

In another special gesture by Seattle city, several iconic buildings in Seattle, including the Seattle Great Wheel, Seattle Convention Center and Columbia Center were lit up in hues of the Indian tricolour to mark the Republic Day, the release added.

Earlier this month, Nadella had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji for your leadership. Excited to build on our commitment to making India AI-first and work together on our continued expansion in the country to ensure every Indian benefits from this AI platform shift, the Microsoft Chairman and CEO had said in a post on X about his meeting with Modi.

Modi had voiced appreciation for Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. "It was indeed a delight to meet you, @satyanadella! Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. It was also wonderful discussing various aspects of tech, innovation and AI in our meeting," Modi had said, responding to Nadella's post.

Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Microsoft Satya Nadella US India relations

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

