EA is retiring The Sims Mobile: Here's until when you can download and play

US video game company Electronic Arts has announced that it is retiring The Sims Mobile game. In a press release, Electronic Arts said that the game won’t be playable after 01:59 pm UTC (07:29 pm IST) on January 20, 2026, as the servers will shut down after that. Notably, the publisher also announced that the game would be delisted from Google Play Store and Apple App Store today at 1:30 pm UTC (07:00 pm IST). The last update for the game was rolled out on October 20.

As a parting gift, Electronic Arts stated that all Build Mode and Create A Sim (CAS) items will unlock for every player on January 6, 2026. The press release noted that these won’t be limited by levels, meaning everything in Build mode and CAS will be available for everyone to build their dream home, design their Sims, and experience everything before the servers close.

Additionally, a list of events that are a part of the final update to the game has also been revealed, such as Eerie Autumn, Cozier Home, Foxbury Institute, Sweet Holiday, New Year's Dock and Roll, and more. The Sims Mobile: Retirement timeline October 20, 2025: Final update released. Players are no longer allowed to purchase packs or spend real money within the game. Any existing SimCash, Simoleons, or Tickets can still be used until January 20, 2026. Everyone gets unlimited energy.

October 21, 2025: To get delisted from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. New downloads won’t be available on either platform.

January 6, 2026: All Build Mode and Create A Sim (CAS) items will unlock for every player, including the ones that have remained behind a paywall.

January 20, 2026: Servers will close, and the game won’t be playable. For the uninitiated, The Sims Mobile was released back in 2018, and since then, more than 50 updates have been released for the game.

What's next The announcement comes as the Sims franchise looks ahead to its next chapter. According to a report by The Verge, while The Sims 4 continues to thrive with no immediate end in sight, "Project Rene" is reportedly the next major entry in the series. EA has remained tight-lipped about the upcoming Sims game, but it is expected to offer both single-player and multiplayer modes across PC and mobile platforms. With this new project on the horizon, a title like The Sims Mobile may no longer be essential, The Verge reported.