Anthropic may release AI-voice mode feature for its Claude chatbot: Report

Anthropic is reportedly working on a new voice feature for its artificial intelligence–powered Claude chatbot, called ‘voice mode’. According to a report by Bloomberg, the company could release the new feature as early as this month, with an initial limited introduction.

As per the report, the company had previously confirmed it was working on a voice feature, but no specific timeline or details were shared. However, the feature is now said to be in development. The expected voice mode for Claude will likely include three voice options—named Airy, Mellow, and a British-accented Buttery.

New features for Claude

Anthropic has recently announced several new features, including a “Research” mode for Claude AI. The company has also introduced new abilities with integration into Google’s Workspace apps.

Research feature

The new Research feature searches multiple sources, both internal and external, to deliver detailed answers to user queries. Additionally, the generated responses include citations for added credibility. According to the company, this feature examines user questions from different angles and addresses open-ended queries accordingly. The addition of this tool marks Anthropic’s entry into the Deep Research category, a space also explored by OpenAI and Google.

The Research function is now available in early beta for users subscribed to Max, Team, and Enterprise plans in the United States, Japan, and Brazil.

Also Read

Google Workspace integration

The company has also announced that Claude can now integrate with Gmail and Google Calendar. With this integration, Claude can help users search emails, review documents, and reduce the need to manually provide context about daily tasks. It can also gather meeting notes, identify action items such as follow-up email threads, and search for relevant documents to provide additional information.

This integration is available in beta for all paid users, specifically under Team and Enterprise subscription plans.