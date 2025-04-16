Home / Technology / Tech News / Anthropic may release AI-voice mode feature for its Claude chatbot: Report

Anthropic may release AI-voice mode feature for its Claude chatbot: Report

Reportedly, Anthropic is developing a 'ChatGPT voice' like feature for its Claude AI chatbot with several voice options

Anthropic Claude 3 model
Anthropic Claude 3 model (Image: Anthropic)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Anthropic is reportedly working on a new voice feature for its artificial intelligence–powered Claude chatbot, called ‘voice mode’. According to a report by Bloomberg, the company could release the new feature as early as this month, with an initial limited introduction.
 
As per the report, the company had previously confirmed it was working on a voice feature, but no specific timeline or details were shared. However, the feature is now said to be in development. The expected voice mode for Claude will likely include three voice options—named Airy, Mellow, and a British-accented Buttery.

New features for Claude

Anthropic has recently announced several new features, including a “Research” mode for Claude AI. The company has also introduced new abilities with integration into Google’s Workspace apps.
 
Research feature
 
The new Research feature searches multiple sources, both internal and external, to deliver detailed answers to user queries. Additionally, the generated responses include citations for added credibility. According to the company, this feature examines user questions from different angles and addresses open-ended queries accordingly. The addition of this tool marks Anthropic’s entry into the Deep Research category, a space also explored by OpenAI and Google.
 
The Research function is now available in early beta for users subscribed to Max, Team, and Enterprise plans in the United States, Japan, and Brazil.

Also Read

ChatGPT gets new image library to manage, share and edit generated images

OpenAI exploring social network that could directly rival Elon Musk's X

OpenAI's GPT-4.1 models boost coding skills, enhance long-context analysis

India surge drives ChatGPT to top of global app downloads in March: Report

Netflix test AI search powered by OpenAI for natural language-based queries

Google Workspace integration
 
The company has also announced that Claude can now integrate with Gmail and Google Calendar. With this integration, Claude can help users search emails, review documents, and reduce the need to manually provide context about daily tasks. It can also gather meeting notes, identify action items such as follow-up email threads, and search for relevant documents to provide additional information.
 
This integration is available in beta for all paid users, specifically under Team and Enterprise subscription plans.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple Watch may get intelligence features with watchOS 12: What to expect

4chan hacked: Site slows, mod data leaks, and old boards make a comeback

OnePlus Nord CE 5 with 7100 mAh battery to be launched soon: What to expect

Apple shipped over 3 million 'Made in India' iPhones in Jan-Mar 2025

Google Pixel 9a goes on sale in India with introductory launch offers

Topics :OpenAIGemini AIAI ModelsTechnology

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story