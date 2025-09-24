Samsung's One UI 8.5 may bring new Galaxy AI features, iOS 26-like redesign

Samsung One UI 8.5 is reportedly going to introduce four new Galaxy AI capabilities to enhance productivity. According to a report by 9to5Google, these new features will offer real-time translation of conversations during meetings, improve reading efficiency, bring smart clipboard features, and also compose social media posts. The One UI 8.5 update is expected to be rolled out next year with the anticipated Galaxy S26 series smartphones.

One UI 8.5: Expected new Galaxy AI features

According to 9to5Google, a screenshot shared on X shows four new AI features that will debut with the One UI 8.5 update. Here’s what they might do:

Meeting assist: Provide real-time translation of meeting conversations and presentation screens.

Touch assistant: Improve the reading efficiency of users by processing the text shown on the screen.

Smart clipboard: When a user copies content, this feature might offer recommendations such as correct, summarise, translate, add to favourites, search, and open.

Social composer: It might generate posts in social media apps for users based on images that they upload. It might also generate reviews in shopping apps based on the purchases made by the user. Additionally, a report by Android Authority claimed that the One UI 8.5 might support Gemini, Gauss Cloud, and Perplexity as AI agents through a new launcher shortcut that seems like it might replace the Google Search bar. Apparently, this would focus on concise responses to questions of no more than three sentences.

One UI 8.5: Expected app changes According to a report by SammyGuru, Samsung's My Files app is reportedly set for a visual overhaul, featuring rounded category icons and a glossy Apple's Liquid Glass-like effect. Although it doesn't exactly replicate the iOS 26 look, the resemblance in layout and styling is still there. Similar design cues are also said to appear in the updated Samsung Phone app. Beyond the cosmetic tweaks, leaked One UI 8.5 builds point to several new features. These include a Galaxy version of Pixel's Call Screening, a Private Display mode that reduces visibility from side angles, an NFC shortcut for Quick Share, and the reintroduction of pollen data in Samsung's weather app.

These new findings come on the heels of a developer earlier sharing details of the changes coming to the Settings app, the Phone app, and the Device Care section under the Settings app. Apart from the aforementioned improvements and new features, Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8.5 update is expected to bring noticeable design changes across several core apps, starting with the Settings app. The interface has reportedly been streamlined with more compact menu items, the removal of subtitles, and a relocated search bar now positioned at the bottom. Subtle gradients and drop shadows might also be introduced, alongside a new three-column layout in the expanded search view.