Gran Turismo 7 update 1.63 on PlayStation brings new cars, events, scapes

Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.63 brings five new cars, adds multiple World Circuit events, and introduces Bolivia as a curated location for Scapes. It is now available across supported PlayStation consoles

New cars in Gran Turismo 7 update 1.63
Sony’s Polyphony Digital has rolled out Gran Turismo 7 update 1.63, introducing several new vehicles, including the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo. The update also brings five additional events to the World Circuits mode and expands the Scapes locations with a new curated setting — Bolivia. Below is a detailed look at the changes in this update.

Gran Turismo 7 update 1.63: What’s new

Gran Turismo 7 update 1.63 adds five new cars to the lineup. Here is the full list of vehicles and their purchase locations:
  • Hyundai Elantra N ’23 (Can be purchased from Brand Central / Used Cars)
  • Mazda Spirit Racing Roadster 12R ’25 (Can be purchased from Brand Central / Used Cars)
  • Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo (Can be purchased from Brand Central)
  • Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40V ’74 (Can be purchased from Legend Cars)
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure ’20 (Can be purchased from Brand Central)
In addition to the new vehicles, five fresh events have been added to the World Circuits mode. Players can also explore an expanded selection of tracks, including the new South America / Bolivia setting in Scapes. The events included in this update are:
  • Sunday Cup: Sardegna – Road Track – C Reverse
  • Japanese FR Challenge 450: Suzuka Circuit
  • Race of Turbo Sportscars: Watkins Glen Long Course
  • Vision Gran Turismo Trophy: Nürburgring GP
  • World Touring Car 700: Alsace – Village

Gran Turismo 7 update 1.63: Availability

Gran Turismo 7 update 1.63 was released on September 23, 2025, at 10:00 pm PDT / 6:00 am BST / 2:00 pm JST. It should now be available across all supported PlayStation consoles.

Gran Turismo 7: Details

Released in 2022, Gran Turismo 7 is the latest installment in Sony’s long-standing driving simulation franchise, developed by Polyphony Digital. The game is widely recognised for its realistic driving physics, extensive car roster, and highly detailed tracks that replicate real-world locations.
 
The title offers a mix of single-player campaigns, online racing, and community challenges. In addition to standard racing gameplay, Gran Turismo 7 emphasises customisation and progression, allowing users to tune cars, modify parts, and upgrade performance.

Topics :gaming consolesGamingVideo gamesTechnology

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

