OnePlus AI suite now rolling out to OnePlus 13, 13R smartphones: What's new

Plus Mind, part of the OnePlus AI suite, now comes to OnePlus 13 and 13R, offering smart on-screen content capture, summaries, and contextual suggestions

Mind Space and AI Search feature

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has begun rolling out its AI-powered Plus Mind feature to users of the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R smartphones. The feature, part of the broader OnePlus AI suite, was originally introduced with the OnePlus 13s, and is designed to help users store, organise, and retrieve information more intelligently. The OnePlus AI suite also offers other advanced AI features such as AI VoiceScribe, AI Search, AI Translation, and more. 

OnePlus AI Plus Mind: Availability

The OnePlus AI suite is already live on the OnePlus 13s and OnePlus Nord 5 smartphones. With the latest update, Plus Mind is now available to OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R users as a free software update.
 

OnePlus AI Plus Mind: How it works

On the OnePlus 13s and Nord 5, the Plus Mind feature can be triggered using the customisable Plus Key button. On the OnePlus 13 and 13R, users can activate it by swiping up with three fingers on the screen.

Once activated, Plus Mind captures the on-screen content, creates an AI-generated summary, and saves it in a dedicated app called Mind Space. The system also recognises contextual information and offers smart suggestions.
 
For instance, if a user swipes up on an event poster, Plus Mind can identify key details like the date and time and prompt users to add the event date into their calendar automatically, while also storing all relevant information in Mind Space.

OnePlus AI: What’s more

Alongside Plus Mind, OnePlus’ AI suite includes several productivity and creativity tools:
  • AI VoiceScribe: Lets users record, summarise, and translate calls and meetings — including on apps like WhatsApp. (Currently available only in India)
  • AI Translation: A standalone app that consolidates all translation tools — including text, voice, camera, and screen-based translations.
  • AI Search: Allows users to search for files, notes, settings, and Mind Space content using natural language queries.
  • AI Reframe: Analyses images, identifies subjects, and suggests creative composition alternatives.
  • AI Perfect Shot: Enhances group photos by replacing facial expressions across up to 20 subjects for the best possible image.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

