Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 15 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 15. Here is a detailed guide to redeem today's codes

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Jul 15 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has released a batch of redeem codes for July 15, giving players a chance to unlock rewards such as special outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and time-limited power-ups.
 
Since these codes have limited validity and can only be used a fixed number of times, players are advised to redeem them quickly before they expire.
 
Here’s the full list of active codes, along with a quick guide on how to claim them. 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 15 are:
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • QWER89ASDFGH
  • BNML12ZXCVBN
  • CVBN45QWERTY
  • GFDS78POIUAS
  • JHGF01LKJHGF
  • MNBV34ASDFZX
  • LKJH67QWERTB
  • POIU90ZXCVNM
  • TREW23ASDFGH
  • YUIO56BNMLKJ
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once you redeem a Free Fire Max code, the rewards are sent straight to your in-game mailbox. If gold or diamonds are included, they’re instantly added to your account balance.
 
These codes can unlock various in-game items, including Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic enhancements.
 
Keep in mind that each code can only be used 500 times per day and usually expires within twelve hours, so it’s best to use them without delay.

Jul 15 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

