Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 15 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released a batch of redeem codes for July 15, giving players a chance to unlock rewards such as special outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and time-limited power-ups.

Since these codes have limited validity and can only be used a fixed number of times, players are advised to redeem them quickly before they expire.

Here’s the full list of active codes, along with a quick guide on how to claim them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 15 are:

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

MNBV34ASDFZX

LKJH67QWERTB

POIU90ZXCVNM

TREW23ASDFGH

YUIO56BNMLKJ

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once you redeem a Free Fire Max code, the rewards are sent straight to your in-game mailbox. If gold or diamonds are included, they’re instantly added to your account balance.