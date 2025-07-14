Tech Wrap July 14: Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE, Reliance JioPC, iQOO Z10R

Vivo has officially rolled out its latest book-style foldable smartphone, the X Fold 5, in the Indian market. Alongside it, the brand unveiled its inaugural “FE” edition in the premium X-series lineup — the Vivo X200 FE. Both devices are equipped with camera systems developed in collaboration with Zeiss, a renowned German optics firm, and integrate AI-driven features designed to enhance productivity and creative output.

Reliance-owned Jio Platforms has launched a virtual desktop offering in India, eliminating the need for a physical CPU. Known as JioPC, the cloud-based solution runs via a Jio set-top box, allowing any connected television to function as a full personal computer. Users will need a keyboard and mouse for operation. The service is currently in a trial phase and can be accessed through existing Jio set-top boxes.

LG launches 97-inch OLED Evo G5 Ultra-Large smart TV at Rs 24 lakh LG has unveiled its flagship television in India — the massive 97-inch OLED Evo G5 Ultra-Large smart TV, priced at ₹24,99,990. Positioned at the top of LG’s 2025 OLED Evo range, this model is powered by the latest Alpha AI Processor Gen2, which offers tailored viewing and audio enhancements. In addition to this high-end release, LG has also expanded its lineup with new OLED Evo and QNED Evo TVs in various screen sizes and price categories. iQOO to launch Z10R smartphone in India soon

iQOO is set to expand its Z10 lineup in India with the upcoming launch of the Z10R smartphone. While the exact release date and full specs are still under wraps, the phone has appeared on iQOO’s official website. According to a report from Mint, a recent listing on benchmarking platform Geekbench suggests that the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset may power the new device. Vivo X200 FE and OnePlus 13s: Specs comparison, unboxing videos, and more With the release of the Vivo X200 FE, the company has made its entry into the competitive compact flagship space, delivering high-end features — including a Zeiss-engineered camera — in a smaller body. The X200 FE is positioned as a direct competitor to the OnePlus 13s, which launched earlier this year with similar design principles. How do the two stack up against each other?

All eyes are on Google after Samsung, Vivo unveils premium foldable devices Following the debut of new foldable smartphones from Samsung and Vivo, attention is now turning to Google, which is expected to unveil new hardware soon. Speculation points to the Made by Google 2025 event taking place next month, where the company is anticipated to showcase the Pixel 10 series — including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold — along with new-generation wearables such as the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. Apple plans new health features, satellite connectivity for Watch Ultra 3 Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the third-generation Watch Ultra later in the year. Citing a report by 9to5Mac via Bloomberg, the next Watch Ultra model is expected to come equipped with advanced health features and off-grid communication tools. Among the expected additions are high blood pressure monitoring, satellite messaging, and support for 5G Redcap technology.

Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect from Samsung's next fan-edition smartphone Samsung is likely to debut the Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) in India in the near future. In the lead-up to the expected launch, renders and details of the device’s design and hardware have surfaced online. Fresh leaks suggest that the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE could feature an LTPO display along with enhancements in battery performance. Here's what we know so far. Apple reportedly plans iPhone 17e launch by early 2026 Apple is reportedly working on a successor to its affordable iPhone 16e, aiming for an early 2026 launch. As per a report from 9To5Google, the tech giant may be planning to make the “e” series a yearly fixture in its iPhone lineup. Development on the upcoming iPhone 17e is already underway, with a potential debut set for spring 2026.

Samsung Days Sale: Check offers on Galaxy smartphones, wearables, more Samsung launched its Samsung Days Sale on July 12, bringing discounts across a wide array of its products — from smartphones to home appliances. The sale, which runs through July 18, features discounts of up to 41% on flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S25 and S24 series, as well as select Galaxy A series devices. As per the company's official release, tablets, wearables, and accessories are available at markdowns reaching up to 65% off the maximum retail price. Vivo X200 FE review: No compromise compact smartphone with standout cameras

The Vivo X200 FE stands out in the mid-premium segment by combining near-flagship performance, capable camera hardware, and useful AI features in a compact design. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, it delivers smooth performance for daily use and gaming, although it tends to warm up during heavy use. Its sleek design, strong battery backup, and standout main and telephoto cameras make it a compelling choice in a competitive market. UK firms cut hiring for AI-exposed roles, tech and finance jobs fall 38% According to Bloomberg, referencing a study by McKinsey & Co, UK businesses are becoming more selective in hiring for positions that could be impacted by AI developments. The findings indicate that artificial intelligence is contributing to a broader cooling in the nation’s employment trends, especially in sectors like tech and finance, where job listings have declined significantly.