Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp starts rolling out chat-specific themes to select users: Report

WhatsApp starts rolling out chat-specific themes to select users: Report

Users can choose from 20 different colour and 22 textured themes, personalising conversations by applying different themes to specific chats

Representative Image

Representative Image

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned WhatsApp has reportedly started rolling out support for chat-specific themes, allowing users to choose from 20 different colour and 22 textured themes. This new feature enables users to personalise their conversations by applying unique chat themes to specific chats.
According to WABetainfo, a WhatsApp update tracker, users can either select a default theme to apply to all chats within the app’s settings or choose a specific theme for an individual chat via the overflow menu. Each theme automatically pairs with a message colour for a unified appearance, with further customisation options available through wallpapers. The feature is currently available to select beta testers, with a broader rollout expected in the coming days. Some eligible users may already have access to the feature, even if the chat themes option isn’t immediately visible.
 

WhatsApp also offers a toggle to manage the side-by-side view on tablets. To access the chat themes feature, users must have an eligible account and install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.21.34 update from the Google Play Store.
WhatsApp starts rolling out chat-specific themes to select users Source: WABetainfo
WhatsApp starts rolling out chat-specific themes to select users Source: WABetainfo

More From This Section

Qualcomm

Qualcomm confirms security vulnerability; Samsung, Apple devices affected

dark pattern, dark web, dark internet

Govt eyes crackdown on ecommerce dark patterns amid festive shopping season

Image: Xiaomi India

IMC 2024: Xiaomi to unveil Qualcomm-powered budget 5G smartphone on Oct 16

OPPO Find X8 series will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset

OPPO Find X8 series, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400, launching in Oct

OnePlus 12 Glacial White

OnePlus 13 to feature latest Qualcomm chip, AI, and Android 15 at launch

For users with an Android tablet linked as a device, they need to disable the "Side-by-side view" option in Settings > Chats and restart WhatsApp. This might enable chat themes on the tablet if the account is eligible. Additionally, some users may access chat themes on their phones by temporarily adjusting the DPI settings and disabling the side-by-side view. If this does not enable the themes, the user's account may not yet be ready. Even for eligible accounts, disabling the side-by-side view option is a prerequisite.
For context, Facebook Messenger already offers chat-specific themes, but unlike Messenger’s system, WhatsApp’s theming system is private, allowing each participant in a conversation to customise the chat as they wish.

Also Read

Tech wrap Oct 04

Tech wrap Oct 4: India-made iPhone 16 Pros, Lava Agni 3, WhatsApp, and more

WhatsApp introduces likes, private mentions, and status resharing feature

WhatsApp introduces likes, private mentions, and status resharing feature

Tech wrap Oct 03

Tech Wrap Oct 3: Apple festive offer, Google for India, WhatsApp, and more

WhatsApp tests revamped typing indicator on Android beta Source: WABetainfo

WhatsApp tests revamped typing indicator on Android beta: What to expect

Tech wrap Oct 02

Tech wrap Oct 2: Microsoft Copilot AI, iPhone SE, WhatsApp, Windows 11 24H2

Topics : whatsapp Social Media Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon