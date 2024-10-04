Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp introduces likes, private mentions, and status resharing feature

WhatsApp introduces likes, private mentions, and status resharing feature

WhatsApp will now allow users to like others' status updates and mention or tag other accounts in their own statuses. Those mentioned in a status will have the option to repost it to their own account

WhatsApp introduces likes, private mentions, and status resharing feature

WhatsApp introduces likes, private mentions, and status resharing feature

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is rolling out new features, including the ability to like status updates, make private mentions, and reshare statuses. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform will now enable users to mention and tag other WhatsApp accounts in their status updates. Accounts mentioned in the status can repost that status to their account. Users can mention up to five individuals in each status and can privately tag someone without displaying their names. Those mentioned will receive a notification.

Additionally, WhatsApp is adding likes to status updates, allowing others to respond to status updates with one tap. Status likes are private, and only the users who have updated the status will be able to see them in the list of viewers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
“WhatsApp Status is the best way to stay connected with friends and family, and now we’re making it even better. With status likes, private mentions, and the ability to reshare a status you’re mentioned in, we’re making it easier to reach the people who matter most,” stated WhatsApp in a blog post.

These features are already available for Instagram Stories. Meta has now started rolling out these features for WhatsApp, which will be widely available in the coming days.

More From This Section

iOS 10.0.1 update

iOS 18.0.1: Apple fixes important bugs, security issues on iPhone 16 series

ChatGPT Canvas

OpenAI introduces 'Canvas' within ChatGPT: What is it and how it works

iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Plus

Apple to start selling 'Made in India' iPhone 16 Pro from this month

google, google logo

Will stop linking to New Zealand news if proposed new law passed: Google

google, google logo

Google to provide data localisation option to AI innovators in India


“We’ll be bringing more features to Status and the Updates tab over the next few months to make it easier to stay closest to those who matter most,” WhatsApp added.
WhatsApp recently announced new features for video calls, including camera filters and customisable backgrounds. Users can now change their backgrounds or apply a filter during calls. Additionally, the app has introduced Touch Up and Low Light options to enhance appearance and brightness in various lighting conditions.

Also Read

Tech wrap Oct 03

Tech Wrap Oct 3: Apple festive offer, Google for India, WhatsApp, and more

WhatsApp tests revamped typing indicator on Android beta Source: WABetainfo

WhatsApp tests revamped typing indicator on Android beta: What to expect

Tech wrap Oct 02

Tech wrap Oct 2: Microsoft Copilot AI, iPhone SE, WhatsApp, Windows 11 24H2

WhatsApp filters and backgrounds for video calls

WhatsApp introduces filters and backgrounds for video calls: What's new

Representative Image

WhatsApp explores replicating video call filters on native camera content

Topics : whatsapp WhatsApp features WhatsApp in India Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LiveChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon