Motorola to launch Moto Book 60, Pad 60, Edge 60 Stylus on April 15: Report

Motorola has teased a new tablet with stylus support along with its first laptop offering in India. A Flipkart listing confirms the availability, however, it does not reveal names or any details of the new products. A report by 91Mobiles has shared a closer look at the new tablet and laptop coming from the house of Motorola. It has also revealed key details and the expected launch date for the devices.

According to 91Mobiles, the upcoming devices will be named Moto Pad 60 Pro and Moto Book 60, and are expected to launch on April 15, alongside the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus.

Moto Pad 60 Pro: What to expect

The Moto Pad 60 Pro is said to feature a large display with slim black bezels on all four sides. Surfaced renders reported by 91Mobiles suggest the tablet will be offered in a green colour variant. The device reportedly includes a volume rocker on the right edge, while the top houses a power button, speaker vents, and a SIM tray slot—confirming support for 4G/5G network connectivity.

At the bottom, the tablet will reportedly feature a USB Type-C port and additional speaker vents, enhancing multimedia output. The rear panel carries a square-shaped camera module in the top-left corner, which houses a 13MP camera and an LED flash, as indicated by the engraved text. The back also has a textured section, providing a dual-tone aesthetic. Another render shows a Motorola-branded stylus featuring a built-in button, possibly for additional input controls.

As per the report, the Moto Pad 60 Pro is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, which was recently launched in India at Rs 27,999 onwards.

Also Read

Moto Book 60: What to expect

The Moto Book 60 is reported to mark Motorola’s debut in the laptop segment. According to the report, the laptop will be available in green and blue colour options, and will sport the signature Moto dimple on the top lid.

According to the initial images shared by 91Mobiles, it shows a clean design with slim bezels around the display and multiple USB Type-C ports, along with a 3.5mm audio jack on the left side. The keyboard layout appears standard, flanked by speaker vents on either side, and carries Dolby Atmos branding, hinting at an enhanced audio experience.

Motorola is also expected to extend its PANTONE curated colour scheme, previously seen on select smartphones, to both the Moto Pad 60 Pro and the Moto Book 60.

Full specifications and pricing for both devices are likely to be revealed at the official launch event, which is expected to be held on April 15.