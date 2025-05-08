Soon, setting up Matter-certified smart home devices will become easier

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) is rolling out an update to the Matter protocol that will make it easier to set up compatible smart home devices. As part of the new Matter 1.4.1 specification, users will get access to improved setup options, including a multi-device setup QR code, NFC-based setup, and a more seamless in-app onboarding process.

What is new in Matter 1.4.1

Multi-device setup QR code: Users will be able to scan a single QR code to set up multiple devices at once. This is especially useful for products like smart light bulb packs, which previously required scanning and configuring each unit separately. Manufacturer support is required for this to work.

NFC setup: The update enables NFC-based setup as a standard feature. While Apple devices already support NFC pairing, this move will bring the capability to a broader range of products from other manufacturers.

Enhanced setup flow: Users will now be able to accept a manufacturer’s terms and conditions directly within the setup app, rather than being redirected to a separate web browser. This simplifies and streamlines the overall onboarding process.

What is Matter protocol

Matter is an open-source, royalty-free connectivity standard that enables smart home devices from different manufacturers to work together reliably and securely. Designed to solve compatibility issues, Matter allows devices to communicate across ecosystems such as Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings

What brands make Matter-certified devices

The Matter standard is developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, a group that includes major technology companies like Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, Huawei, and others. These companies have committed to supporting Matter, allowing consumers to choose from a wide range of compatible devices while sticking to the ecosystem of their choice.

How to use Matter devices

To use a Matter-certified device, you will need a Matter controller specific to your smart home platform. Examples include:

Apple Home: Apple HomePod or Apple TV

Google Home: Nest Hub

Amazon Alexa: Echo devices

Samsung SmartThings: SmartThings Hub

You will also need the respective mobile app, which acts as the Matter commissioner, to pair and manage the device.