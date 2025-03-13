Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple delays smart home display to align with next gen iOS updates: Report

Apple delays smart home display to align with next gen iOS updates: Report

Reportedly, iOS 19 will be one of the most significant redesigns in Apple's history with new app icon styles, menus, system buttons and simplified navigation

iPad 10th gen, HomePod and HomePod mini

iPad 10th gen, HomePod and HomePod mini

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly postponing the launch of its anticipated smart home display device to ensure its software remains consistent with the next generation of operating systems for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the device is now expected to launch after the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is likely to be held in June.
 
Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that the release timeline of Apple's smart home display could be affected by delays in developing new capabilities for Siri, as the digital assistant is expected to play a key role in the device's functionality. However, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kuo stated that the delay is not solely due to Siri's Apple Intelligence enhancements but also because Apple wants the device's interface to align with upcoming OS updates like iOS 19.
 

Also Read

Apple

CCI backs Apple in antitrust case, denies Match, startups sensitive data

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK antitrust body raises concerns about Apple and Google's mobile browers

Apple Macbook iPad Studio

Apple MacBook Air with M4, iPad Air with M3, and Mac Studio 2025 go on sale

Apple

Tech's $750 bn meltdown: Apple, Tesla, Meta face record market bloodbath

OnePlus Alert Slider

OnePlus to replace the iconic 'Alert Slider' with Apple-like action button

Apple is reportedly planning a major software overhaul with its next-generation operating systems. Bloomberg's report suggested that iOS 19 will be "one of the most dramatic software overhauls" in Apple's history, while macOS 16 will mark the "most significant upgrade to the Mac" since macOS Big Sur (2020). These updates will likely introduce redesigned icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons while simplifying navigation and controls.
Apple's smart home display: What to expect
 
Apple is reportedly developing a new Home device with a built-in display, designed as a central hub for controlling other HomeKit-enabled products. It is expected to feature a six-inch square display with thick edges and a front-facing camera for video calls. The device is also likely to include a rechargeable battery and built-in speakers.
On the software front, the device will reportedly have a touch interface, running on an OS that combines elements of watchOS and iPhone's StandBy mode. It is expected to support the App Store, offering apps for web browsing, news, media playback, and more.

More From This Section

Snap, Snapchat

Snapchat rolls out three new AI-generated lenses for Platinum subscribers

OPPO F29 and F29 Pro

OPPO F29 series launching in India on March 20: First look, expected specs

Starlink

Starlink: How it differs from traditional networks, what it means for India

Google Gemma 3

Google brings Gemma 3 open model to compete with Meta's Llama, DeepSeek V3

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw deletes social media post welcoming Starlink to India

Topics : Apple Apple iOS Siri Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon