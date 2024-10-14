Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Apple's next-gen iPhone SE: What to expect besides Face ID, USB-C connector

Reportedly, Apple will launch the iPhone SE (fourth generation) in 2025. The smartphone is expected to resemble the iPhone 14 but will feature a single camera sensor on the rear

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 10:54 AM IST
The web is abuzz with reports on the next-generation iPhone SE, which Apple is anticipated to launch in 2025. A recent report features images of the alleged case designed for the smartphone, shared on X by a user, highlighting key aspects of the device. The smartphone is expected to include a 6.1-inch OLED display, a new 48MP camera, USB-C, Face ID, among other features. Here are the details:
Single rear camera

The design of the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be similar to that of the iPhone 14. However, it will not feature the dual-camera setup found on the iPhone 14, meaning the ultra-wide camera will be absent, reports 9to5Mac. The smartphone is likely to have a 48MP main camera. Although it may lack two physical rear camera sensors, it will still offer two focal lengths: 1x, utilising the 48MP camera and combining it down to 12MP, and 2x, which zooms in on the central 12MP area of the 48MP sensor. Apple claims this setup delivers optical quality.

Physical mute switch

Previous rumours suggested that the iPhone SE might feature an Action Button; however, recent leaks indicate this may not be true. The smartphone is expected to include a cutout for the mute switch in the upper left instead of an additional button, similar to the design of the iPhone 15 Pro and later models.
No camera control button

Images of the case confirm that the iPhone SE 4 will not feature the newly introduced Camera Control button found on the iPhone 16 series. The case does not include an opening on the lower right side and lacks a cutout for a possible conductive crystal button like those found on Apple’s cases.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

