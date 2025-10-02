Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp adds unified call hub on iOS with scheduling, dialer, more: Report

WhatsApp adds unified call hub on iOS with scheduling, dialer, more: Report

Reportedly, WhatsApp is introducing a unified call hub on iOS with shortcuts, call scheduling, and a dialer for faster, more organised communication

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature for iOS to simplify and organise the calling experience. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the update introduces a unified call hub within the Calls tab, bringing options like starting calls, scheduling, and accessing the dialer into one streamlined interface. It is supposed to reduce extra steps and make it more accessible for users to manage both personal and group calls. After first launching the hub on Android, WhatsApp is now extending the same functionality to iOS to ensure a consistent experience across platforms.
 
Last month, WhatsApp rolled out a new calling menu on iPhones, where it replaced separate voice and video buttons with one unified option, including links and scheduling in business chats and group chats.
 

Unified call hub on iOS: What’s new

According to the report, with this change, users can access a redesigned interface in the Calls tab that centralises options for starting calls, scheduling conversations, and opening the dialer. The report mentioned that the goal is to reduce the number of steps needed to manage calls, creating a more intuitive experience for communication.

Calls and Scheduling features

The new layout adds a shortcut that works like the familiar Plus button at the top-right corner of the screen. Through it, users can begin one-on-one calls or group conversations with up to 31 participants. The hub also introduces a scheduling feature, letting users set up calls in advance and share the details in a chat. This ensures all participants are informed, providing flexibility for both casual and professional communication. 

Also Read

Tech Wrap September 30

Tech Wrap Sept 30: WhatsApp update, CMF headphone Pro, Microsoft Agent

WhatsApp update

WhatsApp update adds Live Photos support, AI themes, stickers and more

Tech Wrap September 24

Tech Wrap Sept 24: WhatsApp translate, GoPro 8K 360 camera, Perplexity AI

WhatsApp's new Message translation feature

Now, WhatsApp translates messages from English to Hindi on Android and iOS

WhatsApp's new Thread replies feature

WhatsApp's threaded replies feature to bring order to your chats: Report

Dedicated Dialer and Business Verification

Alongside the hub, WhatsApp is also expanding access to the dialer. Users can now call any number registered on WhatsApp without saving it as a contact. The system additionally verifies if a number is linked to a WhatsApp account, offering reassurance when connecting with businesses. The report said that the verification step adds another layer of trust, particularly when dealing with professional profiles.

Favorite Contacts

As reported, Favorites remain part of the Calls tab but have been rearranged to fit with the new hub. Users can place a voice or video call, send a message, or update their Favorites list. Users can add, remove, or rearrange contacts with a few taps. Users can also mark contacts or groups as favorites to start calls instantly, similar to speed dial. The dedicated Favorites section also lets users reorder contacts, and those changes carry over to the Chats tab for quicker access. 

Rollout and availability

The unified call hub is currently rolling out to a limited number of iOS users and will expand gradually. Those who do not see the hub yet should keep their app updated, as availability is expected to expand over the coming weeks.

More From This Section

Nest Cams, Doorbell and Google Home Speaker

Google launches Gemini AI-powered Nest Cams, Doorbell and Home Speaker

Sam Altman, Elon Musk

OpenAI secures $500 bn valuation, overtakes SpaceX in market worth

Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei PS5 day-one patch brings bug fixes, new features: What's new

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip

Oppo, Vivo to launch flagships with MediaTek Dimensity 9500: What to expect

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 may launch with 7000mAh battery, 144Hz display: What to expect

Topics : Tech News WhatsApp features WhatsApp users WhatsApp in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon