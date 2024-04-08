Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, you could play Mario, Contra, and other retro games on Apple iPhones

Soon, you could play Mario, Contra, and other retro games on Apple iPhones

Apple has announced it will allow video game emulators on its App Store for iPhone. These emulators would let you play old generation video games from the likes of Nintendo, Mitashi, and more

Representative image: Backbone One Controller for iPhone
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 1:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Apple has announced that it will allow video game emulator applications on iPhones through its App Store. Unlike recent App Store changes that Apple made to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Union region, this change will be applicable globally.

With emulators, Apple is opening up its iPhone ecosystem to run retro gaming console emulators. Essentially, it would allow iPhone owners to play older-generation video games from the likes of Nintendo, Mitashi, and more.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

What are emulators

Emulators are applications that let you run software and games independent of the operating system. For instance, you could use a Windows emulator on Mac to run Windows-only programs. In the context of this article, emulators would let you play classic games from older consoles on your iPhone. Emulator apps feature console-like control setup on the display to offer experience of a handheld gaming console. Such applications and games are already available on Android smartphones, downloadable through Google Play Store.

Apple’s take on emulators

In an update on the developers' blog, Apple stated that apps and games are required to comply with “all applicable laws”, suggesting that no pirated video game titles would be allowed on the platform. Additionally, the company said that these console emulators will have to use in-app purchases to offer additional content.

Apart from game emulators, Apple also details about the changes related to “super apps” such as WeChat. The company said that mini-games and mini-apps within these apps are required to use HTML5 to clarify that these cannot be native applications.

Apple’s changing walled garden

Last month, Apple announced that the company is planning to make changes to its user data portability offering which will improve migration solutions that help users transfer data between devices with different operating systems.

“Apple is developing a solution that helps mobile operating system providers develop more user-friendly solutions to transfer data from an iPhone to a non-Apple phone,” the company stated. Furthermore, the company said, that third parties already offer the functionality of transferring data between different OS platforms and Apple plans to “build on those options”. The company added that it aims to make this solution available by fall, next year.

Also Read

3nm chip to faster 5G: What analysts expect from Apple iPhone 16 series

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

Apple Days sale: Vijay Sales announces offers on iPhones, MacBooks and more

Apple likely to use same A18-series chip across iPhone 16 models: Report

Apple will add camera gestures to iPhone 16 using Capture Button: Report

OpenAI transcribed Google's YouTube videos to train AI models: Report

Apple to launch iPad Pro, Air in May; working on foldable models for future

How tech giants cut corners to harvest data for artificial intelligence

Data centre operator Yotta plans capacity booster for AI efforts

Vital signs of change: AI now lifeblood of India's hospital chains

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Apple iPhoneApple Mobile gaming marketGamingTechnology

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story