Spotify rolls out 'Verified badge' to improve artist transparency: Details

Spotify is rolling out a new ‘Verified by Spotify’ badge along with additional details on artist profiles (beta) to give users more clarity about the music they are listening to. The update comes as streaming platforms deal with a growing mix of human and AI-generated content, making it harder for listeners to judge authenticity. According to Spotify , these updates build on earlier features like SongDNA, expanded song credits, About the Song, and AI credits, designed to improve transparency and help users better understand artists, their activity, and their presence on the platform.

What is the ‘Verified by Spotify’ badge

According to Spotify, the new badge will appear on artist profiles that meet its criteria for authenticity and trust. It acts as a signal that the profile has been reviewed by the platform.

Spotify said that the verification is based on factors like consistent listener engagement over time, compliance with platform rules, and signs of a real artist presence, such as concerts, merchandise, and linked social accounts. The company also noted that profiles mainly representing AI-generated artists are not eligible for verification at launch. How verification will work The company explained that the process includes both automated checks and human review to ensure accuracy. It said it is prioritising artists who have steady fan interest rather than those with short-term spikes in popularity. Spotify added that not all artists will get the badge immediately, as verification will roll out gradually across its large number of artist profiles.

READ: Elon Musk vs OpenAI: What lies at the heart of the court battle now? New artist details section According to Spotify, the platform is also introducing a new section on artist profiles in beta that highlights key information such as career milestones, release activity, and touring history. This section will be available even for artists who are not verified. Spotify said these details are meant to give users a clearer understanding of an artist’s activity and presence on the platform. READ: Netflix updates mobile app with Clips vertical video feed: What's new ‘Verified by Spotify’ Badge Rollout details The Verified badge will start appearing on artist profiles and in search results over the coming weeks. The company said it has already ensured that more than 99 per cent of artists that users actively search for will be verified at launch.