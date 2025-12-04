Spotify Wrapped 2025: Arijit leads as romance dominates listening in India

Spotify has rolled out its personalised Wrapped 2025 in India, giving users a quick look at the music, podcasts and audiobooks they spent the year with. According to Spotify, Arijit Singh topped India’s charts as most-streamed artist for the seventh year in a row, followed by Pritam and Shreya Ghoshal.

Another highlight is that romance continued to dominate listening habits across the country. This edition brings back the familiar Wrapped features while adding several new ones that highlight listening habits more clearly. Wrapped 2025 is available only through the Spotify mobile app on iOS and Android, for both Free and Premium users.

Spotify Wrapped 2025: What’s new According to Spotify, Wrapped 2025 is its biggest edition yet, adding nearly a dozen new features alongside the classic ones. The company said that Arijit Singh remained India’s most-streamed artist for the seventh year in a row. Romance led the country’s listening trends once again, with “Raanjhan” by Sachet-Parampara becoming the most-streamed song of the year with over 246 million streams. Soundtracks also shaped India’s listening patterns, with Saiyaara by Tanishk Bagchi emerging as the most-streamed album in 2025, followed by Aashiqui 2 by Mithoon in second place for the second consecutive year. Spotify noted that I-Pop continued its steady rise, with artists like Aditya Rikhari and Kushagra, while names such as Faheem Abdullah and Jasleen Royal remained among India’s top-streamed acts.

Inside the experience, Spotify is keeping the usual highlights: your total minutes listened across music, podcasts and audiobooks; your top songs; the Your Top Songs 2025 playlist; top artists; top genres; special artist clips; and top podcasts. These remain key parts of the summary that many users look forward to every year. Wrapped remains shareable, too. Each story comes with a share card that can be sent through Spotify Messages or posted on social platforms. What new features does Wrapped 2025 include? Another feature, Listening Age, compares your music taste with others in your age group. To work out your "age," the feature looks at the release years of the songs you play the most. Then it picks the five-year period of music you listen to more often than others in your age group.

Wrapped Clubs will place you into one of six listening styles, such as the Soft Hearts Club or Club Serotonin. You will also get a role in your club based on how closely your listening matches that group. A Top Song Quiz turns your listening habits into a guessing game. Spotify said that it is also highlighting top albums and audiobook genres for the first time and adding author and podcaster clips. Other new features include a month-by-month Top Artist Sprint, a global Fan Leaderboard, six listening-style Clubs and an AI-powered Listening Archive that surfaces standout days from your year.

Alongside, Spotify is also introducing Wrapped Party. According to the company, it is an interactive feature that lets you go through your year in music live with friends. You can find it at the end of your Wrapped story, inside the Wrapped hub in the mobile app, or by searching "Wrapped Party." How to check your Spotify Wrapped 2025 Checking your Wrapped 2025 is simple, but you need to meet a few basic requirements. Spotify generates a personalised Wrapped only if you have listened to at least 30 songs for more than 30 seconds each and streamed at least five different artists during the year. Anything played in Private Mode or tracks removed from your Taste Profile will not count toward eligibility.