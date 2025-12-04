Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OnePlus Ace 6T launched in China, expected to come as OnePlus 15R in India

OnePlus Ace 6T launched in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and a 165Hz AMOLED display, hinting at what the upcoming OnePlus 15R may offer in India

Harsh Shivam
Dec 04 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

China’s OnePlus has launched the Ace 6T smartphone in its home market. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and features an 8,300mAh battery. Much like the flagship OnePlus 15, the Ace 6T also comes with a 1.5K resolution AMOLED display that supports a 165Hz refresh rate. The recently announced OnePlus 15R, scheduled to debut in India on December 17, is widely expected to be a rebranded version of the Ace 6T.
 
This expectation is based on the company confirming that the OnePlus 15R will use the same chipset as the Ace 6T and will also offer a similar 165Hz display. The preview images shared by OnePlus further suggest a near-identical design. However, certain specifications — such as available storage configurations and battery capacity — could differ for the Indian variant. 
 

OnePlus Ace 6T: Details

The OnePlus Ace 6T features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness in high brightness mode, and 1.5K resolution. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR playback.
 
Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with a proprietary G2 networking chip and an additional chip designed to enhance touch responsiveness. In China, the OnePlus Ace 6T is available with up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage and up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM.

For optics, the Ace 6T includes a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera.
 
The smartphone is equipped with an 8,300mAh battery — notably larger than the 7,300mAh unit found in the flagship OnePlus 15. It supports 100W fast wired charging.

OnePlus Ace 6T: Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED, 1.5K (2800x1272), 165Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits brightness
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR5X
Storage: up to 1TB UFS 4.1
Rear cameras: 50MP primary with OIS (Sony IMX906) + 8MP ultra-wide
Front camera: 16MP
Battery: 8300mAh
Charging 100W wired

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

