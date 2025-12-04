Apple's iOS 26.2 release candidate previews new features coming to iPhones

iOS 26.2 update: What’s coming to iPhones
- New AirDrop feature: The upcoming update will introduce a single-use AirDrop code that users can generate and share with people outside their contacts. Once the code is exchanged, both parties will be able to transfer files via AirDrop for up to 30 days.
- Liquid Glass lock screen: Apple is adding a more noticeable Liquid Glass slider in the Lock Screen customisation section, giving users greater control over the clock’s transparency.
- Sleep Score in Health: The Sleep Score feature will adopt updated scoring thresholds, offering more precise and detailed sleep assessments.
- Messages CarPlay update: Within CarPlay Settings, users will gain the option to turn off pinned conversations in the Messages app.
- Reminders app: Reminders with a due time can now be marked as Urgent, triggering an alarm that works similarly to a wake-up alert. This includes a nine-minute snooze function and a Live Activities banner, ensuring tasks stay visible until addressed.
- Apple Podcasts app: The app will gain automatic chapters, episode mentions and a new ‘From This Episode’ section. All of this will be powered by transcript-based Apple Intelligence processing to help listeners jump to topics or access links referenced during the show.
- Freeform app: Freeform will now support tables, giving users a more structured method of organising information on boards, similar to tables available in the Notes app.
- Apple Games app: The Games app will receive library filters, improved Bluetooth controller navigation and live challenge score updates, making it easier to browse games and track progress in real time.
- Apple Music app: Users will be able to view song lyrics offline.
- Apple News app: A refreshed layout will surface more content at a glance, with new quick links on the Today tab and an overhauled navigation bar. The new Following tab highlights personalised sections that were previously tucked away behind the Search function.
iOS 26.2 update: Eligible iPhone models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
