Samsung Exynos 2600 chip unveiled, could debut in Galaxy S26 series in 2026

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.9-inch Quad HD OLED, built on M14 display
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
- RAM: Up to 16GB
- Storage: Up to 1TB
- OS: One UI 8
- Rear camera: 200MP (wider aperture) + 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, 12MP or 50MP with 3x optical zoom
- Battery: 5,400mAh
- Charging: 60W wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch, Quad HD OLED, built on M14 display
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy or Exynos 2600
- OS: One UI 8
- Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto with 3x zoom
- Battery: 4,900mAh
- Charging: Wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging
Samsung Galaxy S26: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.3-inch, Quad HD OLED, built on M14 display
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy or Exynos 2600
- OS: One UI 8
- Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto with 3x zoom
- Battery: 4,300mAh
- Charging: Wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging
