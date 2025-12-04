Samsung Exynos 2600 chip unveiled, could debut in Galaxy S26 series in 2026

Samsung has released a teaser for its upcoming Exynos 2600 chipset, which is expected to power some variants of the Galaxy S26 series. This teaser did not reveal much about the Exynos 2600 chipset, especially about the performance that we can expect from it. However, Samsung did claim that the chip has been refined at the core and optimised at every level “to express the exceptional.”

What’s interesting in the teaser is that Samsung wrote, “In silence, we listened.” According to South Korean news platform Chosun Biz, 90 per cent of consumers prefer Galaxy S series smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips inside them rather than the ones that are powered by Exynos 2600. The prime reason for this has been user experience and performance. Now, it appears that Samsung has heard those complaints and worked on those aspects to deliver a better experience with the Exynos 2600 chip as compared to its predecessors.

According to a report by Android Authority, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are likely to be powered by either the Exynos 2600 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, depending on region. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to use the Snapdragon chip worldwide. ALSO READ: OnePlus Ace 6T launched in China, expected to come as OnePlus 15R in India Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 lineup in January 2026, maintaining a launch window similar to this year after earlier rumours of a February delay. The series is likely to mirror the existing three-model structure, with standard, Plus, and Ultra variants returning despite previous speculation about Samsung switching to “Pro” branding.

One of the major expected upgrades for the Galaxy S26 range is support for Qi2 magnetic wireless charging. This standard enables chargers and compatible accessories to align magnetically on the back of the phone, improving charging efficiency and accessory stability. The integration of this tech could result in slightly bulkier devices compared to the Galaxy S25 models. Design changes are also expected, especially for the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus. Reports suggest both phones may adopt a redesigned camera island similar to that seen on the Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy Z Fold 7. Minor increases in thickness are also anticipated, with leaked dimensions pointing to subtle size bumps across the lineup.