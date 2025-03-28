Friday, March 28, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Witcher 4 release date pushed back to 2027, CDPR confirms: What to expect

Witcher 4 release date pushed back to 2027, CDPR confirms: What to expect

The trailer revealed that Witcher 4 will take players back to the Continent, with Ciri stepping into the lead role

Witcher 4

Witcher 4 (Image: CD Projekt Red)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Polish video game developer CD Projekt Red has reportedly announced that the next instalment in the Witcher action-RPG series will not launch before 2027. According to a report by Gadgets 360, the studio revealed in its latest earnings call that it does not expect Witcher 4 to be released by the end of next year.   
 
"All we could share for now, to give more visibility to investors, is that the game will not be launched within the timeframe of the first target for the incentive programme, which ends 31st of December 2026," said CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz during the call.
 
 
The first-look trailer for Witcher 4 was unveiled at The Game Awards 2024, but the studio has not confirmed a release timeline or supported platforms.   
 
Witcher 4: What to expect
 
Based on the trailer, Witcher 4 will take players back to the Continent, with Ciri stepping into the lead role. The footage shows her on a hunt to slay the Bauk, a creature terrorising the northern village of Stromford.   

While Ciri was previously considered an honorary Witcher—having trained at Kaer Morhen—the trailer confirms that she has since undergone the Trial of the Grasses, a mutation process that grants Witchers enhanced abilities and their signature feline eyes.   
 
In combat, Ciri wields her signature sword, Zireael, along with a magic chain, reminiscent of Geralt's fight with the Striga in The Witcher Enhanced Edition trailer. She is also seen consuming one of the Witchers' signature potions, which heightens her reflexes in battle.
 
Witcher 4: Trailer

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

