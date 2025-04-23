Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple pulls 'Available Now' tag from Apple Intelligence page after inquiry

Apple pulls 'Available Now' tag from Apple Intelligence page after inquiry

NAD's investigation concluded that Apple's "unqualified" availability claim suggested that several Apple Intelligence features were fully accessible at the launch of the iPhone 16 series

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Apple has reportedly dropped the “available now” label from its Apple Intelligence webpage following a review by the National Advertising Division (NAD) in the US. As per The Verge, the tech giant has updated its site, no longer claiming that all Apple Intelligence features are currently available.
 
The change comes after the NAD—part of the non-profit BBB National Programs, which monitors national advertising for accuracy—recommended that Apple either modify or stop making claims about the immediate availability of certain Apple Intelligence features.
 
According to a press release by the NAD, its investigation concluded that Apple’s “unqualified” availability claim suggested that features such as Priority Notifications, Image Playground, Genmoji, Image Wand, and ChatGPT integration were fully accessible at the launch of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. In reality, Apple rolled out these abilities gradually between October 2024 and March 2025.  ALSO READ | Meta blocks Apple Intelligence on WhatsApp, Instagram to boost in-house AI
 
 
The NAD also examined Apple’s marketing language that suggested Apple Intelligence enabled new Siri functionalities—including on-screen awareness, personal context, and cross-app actions. These features also appeared under the “Available Now” header, despite not being released yet.
 
In response, Apple said that it has updated its promotional materials and disclosures to “adequately communicate their status.” The company also discontinued its “More Personal Siri” video.

“While we disagree with the NAD’s findings related to features that are available to users now, we appreciate the opportunity to work with them and will follow their recommendations,” Apple said in a press release. 
  This is not the only scrutiny Apple has faced regarding Apple Intelligence. In March, a lawsuit was filed in a US District Court in San Jose, alleging false advertising. The complaint claimed that Apple's promotional material misled users into believing all AI features would be available at launch of the iPhone 16 series. However, several tools were either missing or only partially functional.
 

Topics : Apple artifical intelligence iPhone

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

