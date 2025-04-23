Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 23, win rewards and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for April 23, offering players an opportunity to unlock exclusive in-game rewards for free. These rewards may include character costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and other valuable items that improve the overall gameplay experience.

The redeem codes are time-sensitive and come with usage limits, meaning they can only be claimed a certain number of times before they expire. As such, players are encouraged to redeem the codes promptly to make the most of the giveaway.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by MoneyControl, active redeem codes for April 23, 2025 are:

FMNBVC012ZXASDF3

FLKJHG890FDSAQW5

FHGFDS234AZXCVB7

FTREWQ901YUIOP23

FVBNMC678LKJHGF9

FYUIOP456QWERT12

FJKLPO123MNBVC67

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FXCVBN234LKJHGF5

FCVBNM789POIUYT0

FBNMKL456ASDFGY2

FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6

FMLKJH567QWERTY9

FKLJHG890ASDFGH2

FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

After successfully redeeming a code, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes currency like gold or diamonds, the player’s balance is updated right away.

These codes often unlock exclusive, time-limited items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic collectibles that can improve the visual and gameplay experience.

Each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and remains active for just 12 hours. To avoid missing out, players should act fast and claim them as soon as possible.