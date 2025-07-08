Samsung to release Android 16-based One UI 8 with upcoming Galaxy devices

Samsung has confirmed that its upcoming Android 16-based One UI 8 update will debut alongside the upcoming Galaxy smartphones. In a press note outlining a new suite of privacy and security features, the company said that these enhancements will roll out with “upcoming Samsung Galaxy smartphones with One UI 8.” The update will introduce new protections for on-device AI, cross-device threat detection, and quantum-resistant encryption to enhance overall network security.

Samsung is set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, where it is expected to unveil its next-generation Galaxy Z-series foldable smartphones. The line-up could include the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, a Galaxy Z Flip FE, and potentially a new "Ultra" variant in the Fold series. The company may also offer a preview of its maiden tri-fold phone, possibly named "Galaxy G Fold."

Samsung One UI 8: What to expect Privacy and security features: One UI 8 will introduce Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), a new architecture designed to protect personalised AI-powered features. According to Samsung, KEEP will create encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device’s storage, ensuring that each app can only access its own sensitive data. The company is also enhancing its Knox Matrix system to improve Galaxy’s ecosystem-level security. With One UI 8, if a device is flagged as high-risk, it will automatically sign out of the user’s Samsung Account—cutting off access to cloud-connected services to prevent the threat from spreading across devices.

Samsung is also upgrading its Secure Wi-Fi feature by integrating a new cryptographic framework. This is designed to protect network connections against emerging threats, especially those expected to arise in the era of quantum computing. Alert Centre: Samsung is reportedly working on a new centralised privacy and security dashboard called Alert Centre. First reported by Android Authority, this feature will act as a unified hub to help users monitor app permissions and manage safety alerts more effectively. Unlike existing privacy tools like Privacy Dashboard or Google Play Protect which are spread across Android settings, Samsung's Alert Centre will combine both privacy and security notifications in a more streamlined interface.