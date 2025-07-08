Home / Technology / Tech News / Jack Dorsey unveils decentralised messaging app Bitchat, built on Bluetooth

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 2:22 PM IST
Former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey has launched Bitchat, a new messaging app that operates over Bluetooth and does not require an internet connection to work.
 
Bitchat is a peer-to-peer messaging app that does not require central servers, phone numbers, or emails to operate. It is in stark contrast to apps like Meta’s WhatsApp and Messenger and operates entirely peer-to-peer with no accounts, no identifiers, and no data collection, CNBC reports.
 
The former Twitter co-founder, who is a vocal proponent of decentralisation and blockchain technology, announced that the beta version of the app is live on TestFlight for iPhone users. He said that a full white paper is available on GitHub. Terming it a personal experiment, Dorsey, in a post on X, wrote, “Bluetooth mesh networks, relays and store and forward models, message encryption models, and a few other things.” 
 

Offline encrypted messaging

 
Bitchat enables encrypted communication between nearby devices, without relying on WiFi or mobile networks. According to the CNBC report, as users move around in physical space, their devices connect via Bluetooth, forming a cluster that passes messages from phone to phone. This allows the message to reach peers beyond the standard range.

Decentralised communication

 
It further shows that some devices act as “bridges”, linking nearby Bluetooth device groups and allowing the message to travel across longer distances. These messages are only stored on each device and vanish by default, and never pass through central servers-echoing Dorsey’s long-standing commitment to privacy-preserving, censorship-resistant communication.
 
Bitchat’s launch builds on Dorsey’s support of Damus and BlueSky and also reflects a broader campaign to decentralise everything from social media to payments. It is similar to the Bluetooth-based apps used during the 2019 Hong Kong protests and aims to keep functioning, even when the internet is blocked.
 

Censorship-proof communication

 
Bitchat offers a censorship-resistant way to stay connected, even during outages, shutdowns, or surveillance. The app also has a feature of optional group chats or “rooms”, which can be renamed using hashtags and are password protected. It uses a store-and-forward function to ensure that the messages are delivered to the users who are offline temporarily.
 
An upcoming update in Bitchat will include WiFi Direct to increase the speed and range, marking a step forward in Dorsey’s goal of establishing off-grid, user-controlled communication.
 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

