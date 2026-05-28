YouTube will now auto-detect and label AI-generated realistic videos

YouTube is introducing a series of new updates focused on AI transparency and personalised content discovery on the platform. The company has announced more visible AI labels for videos, automatic AI-content detection tools and a new feature that allows users to create custom recommendation feeds based on their interests, moods, or prompts.

The updates come as AI-generated content becomes increasingly common on YouTube . While creators have been required to disclose realistic AI-generated content since 2024, YouTube said that it is now simplifying the process for both viewers and creators by making AI labels easier to notice and introducing systems that can automatically identify AI-generated videos when creators fail to disclose them.

YouTube’s AI labels: What’s new YouTube said that it is moving disclosure labels for photorealistic and meaningfully AI-generated or AI-edited videos to more visible areas of the platform. According to the company, this will become the standard label format for realistic AI-generated content on YouTube. However, videos that are animated, unrealistic, or only slightly altered using AI will continue showing disclosures inside the expanded video description instead of the main label placement. For long-form videos: The AI label will now appear directly below the video player

The label will be placed above the description section For Shorts:

The disclosure will appear as an overlay directly on the video ALSO READ: Google AI Overviews draws criticism after failing to spell basic words How YouTube’s AI-generated video detection will work Starting in May 2026, YouTube said that it will begin rolling out internal AI detection systems to identify realistic AI-generated content automatically. Creators will still be expected to manually disclose when they use realistic AI tools. But if a creator does not add the disclosure and YouTube’s systems detect significant AI-generated visuals, the platform will automatically apply an AI label to the video. According to the company, creators will still have control over their content and can update disclosure settings through YouTube Studio if they believe a video was incorrectly flagged.

However, YouTube noted that AI labels will remain permanent in certain situations, including: Videos created using YouTube’s AI tools like Veo or Dream Screen

Videos containing C2PA metadata showing they were fully AI-generated YouTube also clarified that these labels will not affect monetisation or recommendations. YouTube said that the labels are meant for transparency. According to YouTube, the goal behind these changes is to help viewers better understand the kind of content they are watching as AI-generated videos become more realistic online. The company said that the labels are informational and are not meant to punish creators using AI tools responsibly.

ALSO READ: Privacy isn't dead, it has just been made inconvenient by tech companies Personalised custom feeds Alongside the AI updates, YouTube has also announced a new custom discovery feature that lets users generate personalised recommendation feeds using prompts. Users can describe the kind of content they want to watch and YouTube will create a constantly refreshing feed based on that request. The generated feeds can also be pinned to the top of the Home page as custom chips for quicker access. The feature is designed to give users more direct control over recommendations instead of relying only on YouTube’s default algorithm.