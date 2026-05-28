Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp to have paid versions; here's what you'll get

Meta is introducing a wider range of paid subscription services across its apps. The company has announced new “Plus” subscription plans for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, while also teasing upcoming premium offerings for creators, businesses and Meta AI users. The move signals Meta’s growing push to monetise its platforms through optional premium tools and advanced AI features, instead of relying only on advertising revenue.
The announcement was made by Naomi Gleit, Meta’s head of product, who said in an Instagram video post, “These subscription plans offer richer ways to express and connect across our apps, with more fun features to be added.”
The announcement comes after months of beta testing and earlier reports from WABetaInfo, TechCrunch, and MacRumors that revealed Meta was experimenting with premium subscription features such as Story boosts, profile customisation tools, anonymous Story viewing, and AI-focused paid tiers across Instagram, WhatsApp and other Meta platforms. READ | WhatsApp is bringing document sharing support to Meta AI: What it means
What are Meta’s new “Plus” subscriptions?
According to a report by TechCrunch, prices of Meta’s new Plus subscriptions will be as follows:
- Instagram Plus: $3.99 per month
- Facebook Plus: $3.99 per month
- WhatsApp Plus: $2.99 per month
These plans are designed for users who want extra customisation features, audience tools, and enhanced engagement options inside Meta’s apps. The official rollout comes months after reports from TechCrunch suggested that Meta was internally testing premium subscription tiers across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.
Similarly, Meta had also started rolling out some of the WhatsApp Plus features to a limited group of Android and iPhone users following beta testing, with early access mainly limited to iOS users in regions such as Europe and Mexico.
Instagram Plus features
According to TechCrunch, Instagram Plus focuses heavily on creator-style tools, profile customisation, and deeper Story analytics. Back in March, Meta had started limited testing of Instagram Plus in markets such as Mexico, Japan, and the Philippines, offering features like anonymous Story viewing, Story boosts, custom audience lists, and extended Story visibility.
The company reportedly noted that these features are focused on heavy Instagram users, creators, and people trying to grow their audience or improve engagement tracking.
Features include:
- Ability to see how many people rewatched your Story
- Unlimited audience lists beyond Close Friends
- Spotlight one Story every week for extra reach
- Extend Stories beyond the normal 24-hour limit
- Preview Stories anonymously without appearing in viewer lists
- Search Story viewers
- Post directly to profile highlights without appearing in followers’ feeds
- Super Heart animated Story reactions
- Custom app icons
- Custom fonts for profile bios
- Additional profile pins
Facebook Plus features
Facebook Plus brings many of the same profile and expression-focused tools available on Instagram Plus. Meta appears to be positioning Facebook Plus as a subscription for users who actively manage public profiles, pages or creator-focused accounts.
Features include:
- Profile customisation tools
- Audience insights
- Engagement analytics
- Social expression features
- Additional profile personalisation options
WhatsApp Plus features
Previous reports had also hinted at a WhatsApp Plus subscription with cosmetic upgrades, including themes, custom app icons, premium stickers, and expanded chat pinning options.
At the time, Meta had not officially detailed its broader subscription strategy, but the latest announcement now confirms that the company is moving ahead with a much wider global rollout. Unlike Instagram and Facebook, WhatsApp Plus is more focused on messaging customisation and personalisation. The subscription adds cosmetic and usability upgrades rather than major communication changes.
Features include:
- App themes
- Custom ringtones
- More pinned chats
- List customisation tools
- Premium stickers
- Expanded messaging personalisation features
Plus subscriptions will not replace Meta Verified
Meta has reportedly clarified that the newly announced “Plus” subscriptions are separate from its existing Meta Verified service. According to TechCrunch, Meta Verified will continue focusing on identity verification features such as blue checkmarks, impersonation protection, increased account visibility, and priority customer support for creators and businesses.
The new Plus subscriptions, meanwhile, are focused on everyday users and power users looking for additional app features, profile customisation tools, audience insights, and enhanced social experience features.
What is Meta One
Meta said it is also testing more subscription plans under the tag “Meta One.” The company said that Meta One will eventually become a hub for managing all Meta subscriptions.
According to the TechCrunch report, Meta is planning to test several new plans under Meta One. These include two plans for Meta AI:
- Meta One Plus: $7.99 per month
- Meta One Premium: $19.99 per month
While Meta AI will remain free for casual use, Plus and Premium subscriptions are aimed at offering:
- Higher compute capacity for complex AI tasks
- Deeper reasoning capabilities
- Expanded image generation features
- More video generation access across Meta apps
- Additional AI tools for Meta smart glasses users in the future
Testing for the new AI subscriptions is expected to begin in select markets, including Singapore, Guatemala, and Bolivia.
Besides Meta One Plus and Meta One Premium, the company is reportedly planning to start testing two additional subscription plans aimed at creators and businesses. These include:
- Meta One Essential: $14.99 per month
Features include:
Verified badge
Impersonation protection
Enhanced linksheet for promoting social profiles and websites
- Meta One Advanced: $49.99 per month
Features include:
- Higher visibility in Facebook feeds
- Better placement in Facebook and Instagram search results
- Advanced analytics and audience insights
- Scheduling tools
- Moderator access without password sharing
- Alerts when others reuse original content
- Bold “Follow” button on Reels
- Automated follow invitations for engaged users
These plans are expected to be tested first in select markets, including Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Thailand, and Bangladesh.
It should also be noted that Meta is still experimenting with these AI and professional plans, and the wider rollout of Meta One subscriptions could differ from what is currently being tested.