Tech sovereignty goes beyond just data, says IBM India head Sandip Patel

Sandip Patel, managing director (MD), IBM India and South Asia Region, believes that sovereignty today goes beyond just data sovereignty. It encompasses who operates and controls the technology environment, and where do artificial intelligence (AI) models and where do inferences happen.

“These are not just Indian concerns. We have heard them in Europe, the Middle East, and elsewhere. Enterprises are looking to build sovereignty into the platform itself,” he told Business Standard in an interview in Mumbai as he headed for attending one of the largest global events on AI, the AI Impact Summit, being held in New Delhi.

Patel agrees that AI is a big reason for the push towards controlling the technology stack at companies and government. “Data by itself has limited value. Its value today comes from AI-driven insights and outcomes. That makes control over inference and processing far more important,” he said.

Organisations across the world are facing a growing need for controlling their technology infrastructure. This is largely due to the global macro uncertainty, changing regulatory requirements, and rising wave of AI.

IBM recently announced a new offering called IBM Sovereign Core, an AI-ready sovereign-enabled software for enterprises, governments, and service providers to build, deploy and manage AI-ready sovereign environments. The offering will be available globally by mid-year.

This is especially relevant for large enterprises in regulated industries — finance, health care, telecom, defence, and government. “Geopolitics also plays a role. Clients are asking: If something disrupts public cloud services due to geopolitical reasons, what control do I have over my core operations? That is the context in which Sovereign Core becomes relevant,” he added.

Patel also said that the offering may be new but IBM has always propagated this principle, adding: “If you step back and look at our recent announcements, they all contribute to an open architecture that gives clients choice and control.”