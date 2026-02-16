Tech sovereignty goes beyond just data, says IBM India head Sandip Patel

This is especially relevant for large enterprises in regulated industries — finance, health care, telecom, defence, and government. “Geopolitics also plays a role. Clients are asking: If something disrupts public cloud services due to geopolitical reasons, what control do I have over my core operations? That is the context in which Sovereign Core becomes relevant,” he added.
Patel also said that the offering may be new but IBM has always propagated this principle, adding: “If you step back and look at our recent announcements, they all contribute to an open architecture that gives clients choice and control.”
IBM’s recent acquisition of Confluent is also a step towards this strategy. “Take our Confluent acquisition — it enhances data streaming capabilities, enabling movement of data without replication. In an AI world, that is critical. Many large banks and even NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) use such technologies as part of their fabric,” he said.