Marvel's Spider-Man 2 coming to PCs on Jan 30: Check system requirements

American video game developer Insomniac is set to release its Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game for PCs on January 30. Ahead of the official release, the company has announced new features for the PC version of the game, as well as system requirements for running the game at an optimal level.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was originally released in 2023, exclusively on Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) gaming console.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: What is new on PC version

The developer said that the PC version of the game will support Nvidia DLSS Ray Reconstruction technology (Nvidia RTX 40/50 series GPU required) for improved ray tracing of in-game graphics. There will also be a "ray tracing object range slider" to adjust the range at which graphic objects will be considered for ray tracing. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PC will also support NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3.1 for graphic upscaling and frame generation. Intel XeSS upscaling is also supported.

Additionally, PC gamers with ultra-wide monitors will be able to stretch the game to aspect ratios such as 21:9, 32:9 and even 48:9 when using triple-monitor set-ups. The company said that the video game can be adapted to be fully viewable in aspect ratios up to 32:9.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: System requirements

Minimum-

Performance target: 720p / 30 FPS

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

CPU: Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 140GB SSD

Recommended-

Performance target: 1080P / 60 FPS

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 140GB SSD

High-

Performance target: 1440P / 60 FPS

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800

CPU:Intel Core i5-11400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 140GB SSD

High ray tracing-

Performance target: 1440p / 60 FPS

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 140GB SSD

Very high ray tracing-

Performance target: 1440p / 60 FPS

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

CPU:Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 140GB SSD

Ultimate ray tracing