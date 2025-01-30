Nothing Phone 3a series to be launched on March 4: Here's what to expect

British consumer technology brand Nothing has confirmed that it will be launching its Phone 3a series smartphones on March 4. The company specifically mentions "series" suggesting that there could be multiple devices in the line-up, potentially successors to the Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus that launched separately last year. Nothing has also released a short teaser video on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing a few design elements of an upcoming Phone 3a series model.

Announcing the launch, Nothing's Co-founder, Akis Evangelidis said that the company is focusing more on "core user needs" with the (a)-series devices which includes camera, screen, processor and design.

Nothing Phone 3a series: What to expect

The teaser video released by the company showcases a few back panel elements from a Phone 3a series device. The smartphone appears to have Nothing's signature transparent back panel design along with a Phone 2a-like horizontally stacked rear camera module, featuring a glyph-light interface around it. However, the smartphone appears to have a larger camera module than the Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus, suggesting that it could feature a triple-camera set-up.

Earlier this week, 9To5Google reported that the Nothing Phone 3a could come with a 50MP telephoto camera, accompanying a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The smartphone is expected to feature a 32MP camera up front. Besides imaging, the smartphone is also expected to bring a significant boost in performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen three chip and faster storage type.

Two smartphones from Nothing have reportedly appeared on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification platform under the codenames "A059" and "A059P," suggesting that the Phone 3a series could have two models.

Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications