Tech Wrap April 8: MSI laptops launched, Vertical tabs in Chrome, OPPO F33

MSI has introduced two new flagship laptops in India — the MSI Prestige 13 AI+ A3M and the Raider 18 Max HX — aimed at professionals and gamers, respectively. According to MSI, the Prestige 13 AI+ is designed for portability with AI-ready performance in a lightweight build, while the Raider 18 Max HX is positioned as a gaming-focused machine with an 18-inch display.

Google is rolling out a new update for the Chrome browser. As per a company blog post, the update adds vertical tabs and an improved reading mode, offering users more control over how they organise tabs and view content. While one feature is aimed at better tab management, the other focuses on simplifying reading on cluttered web pages.

OPPO is set to launch F33 series in India on April 15 OPPO has confirmed that its F33 Series will launch in India on April 15. The lineup is expected to include a standard model and a Pro variant. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared some key details, including camera and display specifications. OPPO said that the F33 Series smartphones will feature a 50MP primary rear camera with an OV50D40 sensor. Meanwhile, the Pro model will also feature a 50MP front-facing camera. Gemini AI can now suggest captions for your Google Map review pictures Google is rolling out an update to Google Maps that introduces AI-powered caption suggestions using Gemini, along with a range of changes focused on simplifying how users upload content and monitor their activity on the platform. The update emphasises content sharing, with Gemini now helping automatically generate captions for photos.

Google updates Gemini with mental health support features and safety tools Google is rolling out updates to Gemini AI aimed at helping users connect to mental health support more quickly. According to the company, the changes are designed to detect when a user may be in distress and guide them towards verified resources, including crisis helplines. Alongside this, Google has also announced funding to expand mental health support services globally. Spotify's AI-powered Prompted Playlist now lets you add podcasts Android 17 beta introduces system-level gaming controller remapping: Report Spotify is expanding its AI-based Prompted Playlist feature to include podcasts along with music. The feature, currently in beta, allows users to create playlists using prompts based on their interests, listening history and trends on the platform. With this update, users can now discover podcast episodes alongside songs, making it possible to explore topics, moods and ideas in a more personalised way.

Google has reportedly confirmed that it is introducing system-level controller remapping in Android 17 beta to improve the gaming experience on the platform. According to a report by Android Authority, the feature allows users to customise how their gamepad buttons, triggers and sticks function across the entire system. Amazon to end Kindle Store support for old e-book readers Amazon has reportedly confirmed that it will discontinue key Kindle Store functions on older Kindle devices starting May 20, 2026. In a statement to The Verge, the company said the change will affect Kindle e-readers and Kindle Fire tablets released in 2012 and earlier, with these devices no longer able to purchase, borrow or download new books directly from the Kindle Store after the deadline.

Adobe's AI-based Student Spaces in Acrobat can generate summaries, guides Adobe has introduced a new feature called Student Spaces in Adobe Acrobat that allows students to organise study material and manage coursework more efficiently. The feature, currently available in beta and free to use, brings together notes, documents and AI-powered tools in one place. It allows users to create study guides, summaries and other learning material, while also supporting revision and group work. Starfield is now available on PlayStation 5 with Free Lanes update Bethesda has announced that Starfield is now officially available on PlayStation 5, bringing its space exploration RPG to Sony’s console for the first time. According to Bethesda, PS5 players will get access to the most complete version of the game at launch, including all updates and patches released so far, along with the major Free Lanes update.

Anthropic unveils Project Glasswing to boost cybersecurity with AI Anthropic has introduced Project Glasswing, a new cybersecurity initiative that brings together Amazon Web Services, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorganChase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Palo Alto Networks to secure critical software systems using advanced AI. The company said the effort is driven by capabilities observed in its unreleased frontier model, Claude Mythos Preview, which can identify software vulnerabilities and help security teams fix them before they are exploited. Apple's first foldable iPhone remains on track for September debut Apple Inc.’s first foldable phone is on track to arrive during the company’s normal iPhone launch period later this year, people with knowledge of the matter said, rebutting concerns about major manufacturing snags. The company is scheduled to introduce the foldable model in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans haven’t been announced. Apple’s phones typically hit store shelves the week after they’re unveiled.