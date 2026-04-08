Amazon to end Kindle Store support for old e-book readers: What's changing

Amazon has reportedly confirmed that it will discontinue key Kindle Store functions on older Kindle devices starting May 20, 2026. In a statement to The Verge, the company confirmed that the change will affect Kindle e-readers and Kindle Fire tablets released in 2012 and earlier, with these devices no longer able to purchase, borrow or download new books directly from the Kindle Store after the deadline.

As per The Verge, the list of impacted devices includes models going back to the original Kindle launched in 2007, which featured a physical keyboard and scroll wheel.

However, despite this, users will still be able to access and read content that has already been downloaded to their devices. The report adds that access to purchased books will continue through the Kindle mobile app, Kindle for Web and newer Kindle devices. However, if these older devices are deregistered or factory reset after May 20, users will not be able to re-register them.

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Kindle DX and DX Graphite (2009 and 2010)

Kindle Keyboard (2010)

Kindle 4 (2011)

Kindle Touch (2011)

Kindle 5 (2012)

Kindle Paperwhite 1st generation (2012)

Kindle Fire 1st gen (2011)

Kindle Fire 2nd gen (2012)

Kindle Fire HD 7 (2012)

Kindle Fire HD 8.9 (2012) READ: Google Chrome update brings vertical tabs, upgraded reading mode: Details Amazon to notify users with details As per the report, Amazon is expected to notify affected users via email ahead of the deadline, explaining the limitations and what functionality will remain. The report notes that while pre-2012 Kindle Fire devices will face the same restrictions for books and Kindle Store access, other apps and Amazon services on those devices are not expected to be affected.