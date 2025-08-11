Tech Wrap Aug 11: Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, Copilot 3D, OPPO K13 Turbo series
Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 launched. Microsoft Copilot 3D unveiled. OPPO K13 Turbo series launched. Gemini Live integration. Apple Intelligence to get OpenAI's GPT-5 model. Instagram's Map.BS Tech New Delhi
Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched the Blaze AMOLED 2, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset. It sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Blaze AMOLED 2 showcases a “Linea” design with refined back panel patterns and textures, measuring 7.55mm thick, making it one of the slimmest phones in its category.
Microsoft has introduced Copilot 3D, an AI-powered tool that converts 2D images into realistic 3D models. The company said the tool is designed to make 3D creation fast, accessible, and intuitive. Copilot 3D, part of Copilot Labs, is available globally to users signed in with a Microsoft Account and is best used on a PC, though mobile browser access is also supported. Competitors such as Meta, Apple, and Nvidia are also developing similar tools.
OPPO has introduced the K13 Turbo series in India, consisting of the Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro. The standard K13 Turbo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the Pro variant uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The series includes a proprietary cooling system called “Storm Engine,” featuring a built-in cooling fan designed to enhance thermal management during intensive tasks.
Google has enhanced Gemini Live by integrating real-time access to Google Calendar, Tasks, and Keep on Android and iOS. This update allows users to manage events, reminders, and notes during live conversations. Initially announced at Google I/O 2025 in May, the integration moves Gemini Live closer to personalized use by linking with popular Google apps.
Apple Intelligence across iPhones, iPads, and Macs will soon be upgraded with OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 AI model. Apple confirmed to 9To5Mac that GPT-5 integration will come with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26. Currently, Apple Intelligence uses OpenAI’s GPT-4o model, the report added.
Instagram recently launched its Map feature, drawing attention for its location-sharing options. According to The Verge, Meta describes the feature as opt-in, enabling users to share live locations with chosen friends or explore posts and Reels by tagged places. The company emphasizes that users retain full control over location sharing, despite some privacy concerns voiced by users.
Microsoft is set to retire its mobile document scanning app, Microsoft Lens, by the end of 2025. As per the Microsoft support page, the app will begin to be phased out on iOS and Android devices starting September 15. It will be removed from both the App Store and Google Play Store on November 15, 2025. However, existing users will still have access to the scanning functionality until December 15.
Apple is reportedly experimenting with a redesigned Siri that integrates with select third-party apps. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that this enhanced Apple Intelligence-powered Siri may launch next year, with testing ongoing on apps like Uber, AllTrails, Threads, Temu, Amazon, YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, and several games. Apple is also testing new Siri features with its own applications.
Google is preparing for its Made by Google event on August 20 to unveil the Pixel 10 series smartphones. Alongside the new Pixel phones, the company is expected to reveal new wearables and accessories, including the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a wireless earbuds.
WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce a new feature for iOS that lets users verify Instagram profile links directly within WhatsApp using Meta’s Accounts Center. According to WABetaInfo, this move aims to reduce impersonation, confusion, and scams on the platform. The feature is currently in testing and has not been widely released yet. Previously, WhatsApp rolled out a similar beta update for its Android app, and now this verification feature is being extended to iOS users.
Reports from 9To5Google suggest that Google plans to eliminate physical SIM slots in its Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL models, opting for dual eSIM support instead. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to feature a hybrid setup allowing both physical SIM and eSIM compatibility.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed that GPT-4o will soon be reinstated for ChatGPT Plus users following its removal during the GPT-5 rollout. This decision comes after widespread user backlash, with many expressing strong attachments to the model.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices