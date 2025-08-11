WhatsApp may soon get Instagram link verification through Meta Accounts

WhatsApp might soon bring a feature for iOS to verify users’ Instagram profile links in WhatsApp via Meta's Accounts Center. According to a report by WABetaInfo, this is being done to curb impersonation, confusion, and scams. The said feature is currently being tested and has not been rolled out widely. Earlier, WhatsApp released a beta update for its Android app, allowing verification of Instagram links. This is now being extended for iOS users.

Post successful verification, a badge would appear in WhatsApp chat info to help contacts identify that the linked account genuinely belongs to the person sharing it. If the verification was not successful, then no authenticity label will appear.

WhatsApp currently lets users add any social media link to their profile, but there's no built-in way to confirm its authenticity — leaving room for impersonation, confusion, or scams. The platform is now working on a feature that will successfully verify it and then place a verification badge, which can be seen in the chat info screen. Here, it can easily be accessed by people based on the user's privacy settings. This will help contacts identify that the linked account genuinely belongs to the person sharing it.

Verification will require linking WhatsApp to Meta's Account Centre, the central dashboard for managing connected profiles across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Users who choose not to link accounts can still share their profile links, but these will appear without the trust badge. In such cases, other users need to rely on their sense of judgment and possibly external cues to determine whether the link can be trusted. Will linking Instagram to WhatsApp be mandatory? WABetaInfo claimed that linking a WhatsApp account to the Accounts Centre will remain entirely optional, meaning users can continue adding unverified profile links to their WhatsApp profile without limitations if they choose not to connect accounts. This ensures no one is compelled to use the Accounts Centre.