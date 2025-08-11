Microsoft Lens app is being retired on both Android and iOS: What changes

Microsoft Lens retirement timeline
- September 15, 2025: Microsoft Lens will start to be retired from iOS and Android devices.
- November 15, 2025: Microsoft Lens will be removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and will no longer be supported.
- December 15, 2025: Scanning functionality will be disabled. Users will no longer be able to create new scans in the app.
- After December 15, 2025, users will still be able to access their previously saved scans as long as the app remains installed on their device.
How to access your existing data
Recommended alternative: Microsoft 365 Copilot app
